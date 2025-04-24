The Kwara State Government has vowed to bring terrorists, locally called bandits, attacking communities in the state to book.

The Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, said this when he led a delegation on a condolence visit to Ilesha-Baruba in Baruten Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the police on Tuesday confirmed that 10 armed men invaded the Ilesha Baruba Motor Park and opened fire indiscriminately on people at a nearby relaxation spot.

The police said six persons were killed in the attack, which occurred on Sunday, while two others sustained serious gunshot injuries.

On the same day, the police reported a similar incident in Kemanji in neighbouring Kaima LGA.

On the state’s delegation were the member representing Gwanabe/Adena/Bani/Gweria in the assembly, Ahmed Saidu Baba, the Chairman of Baruten Local Government, Isa Jibril, and the All Progressives Congress chairman in the area, Abu Setraco.

The delegation, which was at the palace of the Emir of Ilesha-Baruba, Halidu Abubakar, condoled the traditional ruler over the loss of his subjects.

Also, the delegation visited the families of the victims, the Ardo Fulani and the Miyyeti Allah in the community.

Mr Danladi-Salihu delivered the government’s condolence message to the Emir and the bereaved families.

According to the speaker, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq was devastated by the sad development.

“We are here on behalf of the government and people of Kwara to register our sincere condolences over the unfortunate incident that led to the loss of lives of innocent people in our community, it is indeed a trying time for us all.

”We want to assure you that the invasion of our communities will not be condoned, and the perpetrators will be brought to book.

”The governor has directed the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Security Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and other security agencies to ensure that those behind the attack of innocent and harmless people are called to account,” he said.

The speaker enjoined the people of the community to remain vigilant and assist the security agencies with useful information.

He reassured residents that the security agencies would combat banditry in the state.

(NAN)

