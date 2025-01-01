A new era of Nigerian excellence seems to have ignited the African football scene. Ademola Lookman’s triumph as the 2024 CAF Player of the Year, hot on the heels of Victor Osimhen’s victory in 2023, has seen increased excitement and national pride in the green-white-green.

These consecutive wins ended a 16-year drought and raised the question: what awakened the sleeping giants? Is there something magical about the Italian leagues where Lookman and Osimhen honed their skills? Or is this a mere coincidence, a fleeting moment of brilliance?

Whatever the answer, one thing is certain: Nigerian footballers are back on the world stage again. The world watches on for the next chapter in this production line.

While it may seem like a coincidence, the fact both Osimhen and Lookman became the finished articles in Italy (Napoli and Atalanta, respectively) before their CAF award wins certainly hints at a connection.

Perhaps the Italian league’s emphasis on tactical discipline, technical skill, and physicality has provided the perfect environment for Nigerian players to develop and showcase their talents on the global stage.

Sports content creator Tobi Adepoju makes a compelling argument about Nigerian footballers’ recent resurgence in the CAF Player of the Year award. He believes factors like playing for smaller European clubs, a lack of major titles, and the absence of AFCON glory had previously hindered Nigerian players from winning the prestigious award.

However, Victor Osimhen’s incredible performance in 2023 changed everything. By leading Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years, Osimhen not only captured the hearts of fans but also solidified his place in football history.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Adepoju highlights the significance of Napoli’s historic win, emphasising that the club, a giant in Italian football with a legacy built by legends like Diego Maradona, hadn’t experienced such success in decades. Osimhen’s pivotal role in ending this drought and bringing the Scudetto back to Naples generated immense admiration and recognition, ultimately contributing to his CAF Player of the Year award.

“I feel like the reason we did not win or dominate in recent years is that most of our players did not play for top clubs,” said Adepoju.

“They were not winning titles in Europe. They were not winning league titles. And then even AFCON, the last time we won was in 2013.”

Adepoju added that even when Nigeria won the AFCON or did well in qualifiers for the AFCON and the World Cup, there were no standout players.

He also added that he likes how Lookman is playing this season, and believes he is in line for a repeat. “I like the way Lookman is going this season. It will also be very interesting if he continues this way and if Atalanta win the league title and also do well in Europe, and maybe helps Nigeria overturn the woeful start in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.”

1993

Rashidi Yekini

1994

Emmanuel Amunike

1996

Nwankwo Kanu

1997

Victor Ikpeba

2023

Victor Osimhen

2024

Ademola Lookman

Nigeria is the only country with back-to-back CAF POTY awards with different players.

Historically, Nigerian players have had a limited presence in Italy’s Serie A. Still, the recent successes of Osimhen and Lookman signal a positive shift, highlighting the growing impact of Nigerian talent in one of Europe’s top football leagues.

Cece Omorogbe, sports anchor and producer for Channels Television, concurred with most of Adepoju’s postulations but added that Mohamed Salah looks primed to win the 2025 award going by the Egyptian’s form in the first three months of the 2024/25 season.

“We never had exceptional players since the days of Nwankwo Kanu, while countries like Cameroon and Cote d’Ivoire boasted the likes of Samuel Eto’o, Didier Drogba, and Yaya Toure, who played for glamour teams like Barcelona, Chelsea, and Manchester City and won league and Champions League titles. At the height of the POTY drought, many of our players played for less-glamorous clubs, and they were not winning titles, Ms Omorogbe added.

Eto’o won it thrice consecutively: 2003, 2004, and 2005, while Toure won it four times consecutively between 2011 and 2014.

The consolidated CAF POTY award was first given in 1992 to Ghana’s Abedi Pele. The first Nigerian to bag the accolade was the late Rashidi Yekini in 1993. Emmanuel Amuneke won in 1994, while Nwankwo Kanu won in 1996 and 1999. Victor Ikpeba won it in 1997, and then the drought kicked in.

There were 16 barren years before the accolade returned to Nigeria with Osimhen in 2023. Looking at the Nigerian winners since 1991, a trend is apparent. When a Nigerian wins the CAF POTY, there is every likelihood that another Nigerian will step forward in the coming year or two seasons later.

Helping to win a major title is a major prerequisite for winners. That is why there was a furore over the 2024 Ballon d’Or snub of Vinicius Junior for Rodri. The explanation was simple: Rodri won the Euros and the league. In contrast, Vinicius won the Champions League and La Liga, but he didn’t hit the heights for Brazil, as they failed woefully at the Copa America tournament.

Lookman’s three goals were crucial for the Super Eagles making it into the AFCON final, and his three goals in a major European football tournament (Europa League) final burnished his credentials.

Many Nigerian footballers in Europe find themselves trapped in obscurity, playing for small clubs with limited opportunities for glory. These unsung heroes, despite their dedication and skill, are often overlooked and excluded from the conversation about Africa’s most prestigious individual award.

Their potential remains untapped, their achievements unrecognised, simply because they lack the platform.

That is the fact, and right now, all indicators point towards Salah for the 2025 award. If the Egyptian leads Liverpool to success in the EPL and Europe, there will be no doubt of the winner come December 2025.

Whatever the situation, Nigerian fans are eagerly anticipating who will be the next star to emerge and claim the next CAF Player of the Year award. Upcoming talents like Victor Boniface, who won the Bundesliga unbeaten with Bayer Leverkusen last season, point to an exciting new era of Nigerian football prominence. Still, they must keep helping their clubs and the Super Eagles to win titles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

