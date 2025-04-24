Osamede, a fictional film set against the backdrop of the 1897 British invasion of the Benin Kingdom in Nigeria, will debut internationally at the 2025 Cannes Film Market on 17 May at the Pavillon Afriques.

The film portrays an orphaned girl who discovers superhuman powers tied to the ancient Aruosa stone, a sacred artefact in the ancient kingdom. With her newfound strength, she embarks on a mission to free her people from British colonial rule.

In a statement on Thursday, Lilian Olubi, the film’s executive producer, emphasised the project’s cultural importance.

“Nigeria has exported music and films globally, but with OSAMEDE, we’re revolutionising how African historical narratives are presented by bringing the legendary Benin Empire’s mythology to life with production values and storytelling that mirror Hollywood fantasy epics,” Ms Olubi said.

She will also speak on the Cannes panel, Beyond Budgets: Innovative Funding for Filmmakers.

The film stars include Ivie Okujaye Egboh, Lexan Aisosa Peters, William Benson, Tosin Adeyemi, Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen, and Alexander Bud.

The statement said the actors bring to life a story that is part of the growing genre of African historical fantasy, a category that has seen success in films like The Woman King.

Osamede is a unique stage-to-screen adaptation based on a 12-time theatrical production staged by Ms Olubi’s Gold Lilies Productions to sold-out audiences.

The statement revealed that the adaptation process provides the film with a solid narrative foundation, similar to successful Broadway-to-screen transitions.

Meanwhile, the film was directed by James Omokwe, known for his work on Ajoche, Riona, and Itura.

The premiere of Osamede arrives when global audiences increasingly seek authentic cultural storytelling with universal appeal.

Rare Opportunity

The film offers a rare opportunity to explore the commercial potential of historical fantasy while introducing global audiences to the untapped cinematic richness of Benin Kingdom lore.

The film’s international debut aligns with Nigeria’s ongoing push to expand its cinema industry globally.

This effort is supported by the Screen Nigeria initiative, which aims to increase the country’s cinematic presence abroad.

The timing is especially significant as My Father’s Shadow becomes the first Nigerian film to screen in Cannes’ Official Selection this year.

Together, these films mark a breakthrough moment for Nigerian cinema, showcasing the country’s growing presence on the global film stage.

