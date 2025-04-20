Katsina United delivered one of their most emphatic performances of the season on Saturday, thrashing high-flying Abia Warriors 5-1 in a ruthless display at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

With just four games left in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season, the timing of this upturn in form could not be better for the Changi Boys, who are fighting to steer clear of the relegation zone, as the win lifted them from 16th to 11th ahead of Sunday’s games.

It was a day when nearly everything clicked for Coach Azeez Mohammed’s side; goals came early, and often, defensive discipline held firm, and the fans were treated to a masterclass in clinical finishing. Against an Abia Warriors side that had surged into third place, Katsina United looked like a team reborn.

Flying start sets the tone

The hosts wasted no time stamping their authority on the contest. Said Mubarak fired home in the 2nd minute to ignite the home crowd, and by the 5th minute, Bello Lukman had doubled their lead. Abia Warriors briefly threatened a comeback when the ever-reliable Ijoma Antoine Desouza pulled one back in the 11th minute.

But Katsina never lost control. They returned from the break with fresh intent; Abdulbari Nura grabbed the third goal in the 56th minute, Lukman added his second just three minutes later, and Abdul Taofeek put the icing on the cake with a fifth goal deep into stoppage time.

Coach Azeez Mohammed: We converted our chances

Speaking after the game, Katsina United head coach Azeez Mohammed praised his players’ composure and urgency:

“The result matters, and the goals were very important for us because of the defeat against Ikorodu City, where we conceded six goals. Abia Warriors is not a small team; they are a very respected team, and they came up with their match plan.

“Our boys were very, very resilient and the two quick goals we got really helped us to be in the game much better. Notwithstanding that we gave them an early equaliser, the boys kept their heads and kept scoring.”

Mohammed acknowledged Abia Warriors had an off day but emphasised that his team capitalised on the moments that mattered:

“It’s a bad day for them and we’re happy that we got the chances and converted some of them.”

Eyes on survival: It’s not over until It’s over

With the relegation battle still alive, Katsina United’s emphatic victory offered relief and motivation, as the win saw them move from 16th to 11th on the log ahead of Sunday’s games. Coach Mohammed remains focused on the bigger picture:

“Yeah, it’s a battle. We have to battle it out until the war is over, that means until the season is over.

“This game was a very good one for us: Three points and five goals to cancel our goal deficit and push forward. It’s not over until it’s over. We continue fighting. We continue pushing.”

Looking ahead to their next fixture, he added: “We have the next game to work on as well to see how we can get a positive result against Sunshine.”

The third goal was the winner

For Mohammed, the defining moment of the match came just after the break:

“I think the game was won after the third goal. The two goals didn’t mean much early on because they cancelled one quickly. If they had pushed, because at that time we lost a little bit of concentration, we could’ve gotten into trouble.

“But they relaxed. We went into halftime 2-1, which was very good for us. We came back with a different plan and that’s how we got the third goal. The third goal was a match-winner for me.”

Tactical Edge: Press, Pressure, and Precision

Pressed on what gave his team the edge tactically, Coach Mohammed pointed to the fatigue and travel struggles of their opponents:

“We were on them. If you see their journey, like we suffered in Lagos, it tells. The distance and the weather matter, so we had to push.

“When we pressed them high, they made a lot of mistakes. There was space behind them because fatigue causes lapses. We occupied those spaces and got what we wanted. I think it was just a bad day for them and a good day for us.”

Momentum at the right time

With momentum finally swinging in their favour, Katsina United will look to build on this stunning result as the NPFL season enters its final stretch. Sunday’s display was more than just three points; it was a statement that the Changi Boys aren’t ready to go down without a fight, and fight they would!

