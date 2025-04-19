Matchday 34 of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) began on a blistering note on Saturday with thrilling encounters.

Former Super Eagles striker, Brown Ideye grabbed the spotlight as Enyimba edged Kano Pillars 2-1 in Aba, while Katsina United handed a heavy 5-1 defeat to Abia Warriors.

Enyimba triumph in Aba

At the Enyimba International Stadium, Ideye struck early in the second half to seal a crucial win for the People’s Elephant.

Joseph Atule had put the home side ahead in the 34th minute before Ideye doubled the lead shortly after the restart.

Kano Pillars, who were awarded a penalty in the 81st minute, saw their initial effort denied by Enyimba goalkeeper Ani.

However, substitute Naibe Akpesiri reacted quickest to convert the rebound and pull one back for the visitors.

Despite the late scare, Enyimba held on for all three points.

With this result, Enyimba now sit seventh on the log with 49 points from 34 matches, level on points with Enugu Rangers and Bendel but behind on goal difference.

Kano Pillars remain in ninth place with 47 points.

Katsina United humble Abia Warriors

In Katsina, the home side were ruthless in front of goal as they dismantled Abia Warriors 5-1 at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

Mubarak Said and Lukman Bello gave Katsina a lightning-fast 2-0 lead within the first five minutes.

Though Antoine Ijoma briefly restored hope for Abia with a strike in the 11th minute, it was short-lived.

Lukman Bello added his second of the game in the 59th minute after Nura Abdulbari had made it 3-1. Ahmed Taofeek put the icing on the cake with a fifth goal deep into stoppage time.

The heavy loss sees Abia Warriors stay in third place with 53 points from 34 games, but they will be wary of Ikorodu City, just one point behind with a game in hand.

Katsina United, on the other hand, climb to 11th with 44 points from 34 matches.

Other match

In another result from the round, Enugu Rangers earned a 4-2 win over bottom-placed Lobi Stars at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, moving the defending champions up to fifth place with 49 points.

With just a few games left, the battle for top positions and the race to avoid relegation are heating up in what promises to be a dramatic end to the 2024/2025 NPFL season.

