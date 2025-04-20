They live in the spotlight of Nigeria’s mega-churches: watched, revered, often seen and rarely heard. But behind the calm smiles and perfect Sunday outfits are women with diverse roles and interesting backgrounds.

But who are they beyond the titles? Here, PREMIUM TIMES spotlights Rachel Damina, Eno Eze, Lizzy Johnson, and 12 other pastors’ wives who are carving out identities beyond the pulpit.

Uju Ohanaemere

Uju Ohanaemere (née Ogbatuo) is married to Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje, popularly known as ‘’The Indaboski Bahose”.

She hails from Obinikpa village in Umuobom town, in Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State, Nigeria.

The couple has five children together. Notably, their fifth child was born on 23 August 2020 and was humorously nicknamed “5G” by Odumeje, referencing the fifth-generation mobile network.

She maintains a relatively private life, occasionally appearing alongside her husband during public events and celebrations.

Pastor Mary Oye

Rev Sam Oye, the founder and lead pastor of The Transforming Church (TTC) in Abuja, Nigeria, is married to Pastor Mary Oye. Together, they have two children: David and Darrellyn.

In April 2024, the couple marked their 22nd wedding anniversary alongside Rev Sam’s 50th birthday.

She is actively involved in ministry. She frequently appears alongside her husband in church events and online platforms, contributing to their vision of faith and personal growth.

Kemi Odukoya

Jimmy and Kemi Odukoya married in March 2013 and welcomed their first daughter, Ariella Abimbola Odukoya, in May 2016. Ariella’s middle name honours Jimmy’s late mother, Pastor Bimbo Odukoya.

As indicated by her Instagram bio, Mrs Odukoya is a registered nurse and a makeup artist. She is active on social media, sharing glimpses of her personal life and professional endeavours.

Eno Eze

Eno Ebele Jerry (née Ene-Obong) is married to Jerry Eze, the founder of Streams of Joy International and convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD).

They married on 17 March 2007 and have two children: a daughter named Samara and a son named Jerry Jr.

She is a professional with an MBA in Entrepreneurial Management from the Entrepreneurship Institute Australia and a Master’s in International Human Resource Management from the University of Greenwich, London.

She is currently completing her PhD in Human Resource Management. In addition to her academic achievements, she is the CEO of Jeno Management Solutions, a human resource consulting firm.

Eno is also an author, having penned the bestselling book I Almost Ruined My Marriage, which has sold over a million copies.

She plays a pivotal role in the ministry, particularly in Streams of Joy International’s youth and singles ministries. She is also known for her weekly Thursday midnight prayers, which guide thousands in deep spiritual encounters.

Modele Fatoyinbo

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo is married to Modele Fatoyinbo. They have been married for over 25 years and serve together as co-senior pastors of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).

In January 2025, they celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows in a grand ceremony.

She is also on social media, sharing insights into her life and ministry.

Together, the Fatoyinbos have been instrumental in the growth of COZA, impacting lives both within Nigeria and globally.

Pastor Miracle Lazarus

Known for his social media teachings, Femi Lazarus is married to Pastor Miracle Femi Lazarus, affectionately known as Pastor Mimi.

They tied the knot on 13 December 2020, in a ceremony their followers have since celebrated.

Pastor Mimi is a certified relationship and marriage coach in the United States.

She is also the founder of the ‘Marriage Therapy’ movement and is the co-pastor of Light Nation Church, which was formerly known as Sphere of Light Church.

Their love story began in an unexpected place: a prayer session on Telegram.

The couple welcomed their first child in 2024, marking a significant milestone in their family journey.

Pastor Laju Iren

Preacher, filmmaker and author Pastor Laju Iren is the wife of Pastor Emmanuel Iren. She is the Assistant Pastor at Celebration Church International (CCI) in Lagos, Nigeria.

The couple married in November 2014, when Emmanuel was 24. They have four children together.

Laju is also the founder of Laju Iren Films and has authored several books. The Iren couple is known for their dynamic ministry and influence among Gen Z Christians in Nigeria.

Osenaga Michael Orokpo

Apostle Michael Orokpo’s wife, Osenaga Michael Orokpo, is a gospel music minister and preacher.

She founded The Brave International, an organisation dedicated to empowering young people to overcome challenges and grow in strength and character.

Ms Osenaga is the Head of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability at Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group.

The couple married on 24 April 2021 at the Assemblies of God Church in Ugbowo, Benin City.

Pastor Mildred Kingsley-Okonkwo

Pastor Mildred Kingsley-Okonkwo, the wife of Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo, co-pastor of David Christian Centre (DCC), a prominent church with branches in Lagos and international extensions.

They are also the founders of the ‘Love, Dating & Marriage’ (LDM) ministry, which offers relationship coaching and counselling.

The couple has three children: Dassah, Davida, and David.

Mildred is a relationship and marriage coach, certified infidelity recovery specialist, and founder of Just Us Girls Global Network.

Her ministry encompasses various programs, including Project Girl, Project CHIC, and Chayil, which cater to women at different life stages.

She is also a best-selling author of books such as Chayil: Secrets of the Virtuous Woman and A-Z of Marriage, co-authored with her husband.

Omowunmi Idowu

Pastor Omowunmi Idowu, affectionately known as ‘Pastor Mo’, is married to Pastor Bolaji Idowu. Together, they lead the Harvesters International Christian Centre (HICC) in Lagos, Nigeria.

Their partnership in ministry is marked by mutual support and shared vision, contributing significantly to the church’s growth and impact.

Pastor Omowunmi is actively involved in various aspects of church life and ministry. She has been a steadfast pillar of support for her husband, serving alongside him and playing a vital role in the church’s growth.

Nike Adeyemi

Nike Adeyemi is the wife of Pastor Sam Adeyemi, the founder and Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre in Lagos, Nigeria.

They have been married for over three decades and have three children. Nike is a co-pastor at Daystar Christian Centre and is recognised for her mentorship and advocacy work, particularly in empowering women and promoting family values.

In addition to her ministry role, Nike is the author of several books, including The Real Woman, Building a Successful Home, Woman an Asset to the Nation, and Great Parenting.

Prophetess Anthonia Fufeyin

Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, the founder of Christ MercyLand Deliverance Ministry in Delta State, Nigeria, is married to Prophetess Anthonia Fufeyin. Together, they have five children.

Prophetess Anthonia is actively involved in the ministry and is often called the First Lady of Christ MercyLand Deliverance Ministry.

In a notable public display of affection, Prophet Jeremiah gifted Prophetess Anthonia N55 million for her birthday, which reportedly caused her to faint in surprise.

Sarah Bassey

Renowned Nigerian gospel singer and pastor Nathaniel Bassey is married to Sarah Bassey. The couple tied the knot in 2013 after having known each other for 12 years.

They recently celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary in April 2025.

Nathaniel affectionately refers to Sarah Bassey as the “wife of my youth” and “love of my life.” She maintains an active presence on social media, sharing glimpses of her life and family on Instagram

Rachel Damina

Abel Damina has been married to Rachel for over 33 years.

The couple has three daughters: Jemima, Jesimiel, and Jeiel, collectively known as the ‘Triple J Plus’.

Their daughters are recognised for producing the popular YouTube series Best Friends in the World.

Dr Lizzy Johnson

Lizzy Johnson Suleman, the wife of Apostle Johnson Suleman, the founder and senior pastor of Omega Fire Ministries International, is an accomplished preacher, teacher, and evangelist.

She is actively involved in the ministry alongside her husband and is recognised as an educationist and administrator, contributing significantly to the growth and outreach of their church.

The couple has been married for several years and shares a strong partnership in both family and ministry.

She maintains an active presence on social media, sharing insights into her ministry work and personal life.

