For the first time since 2009, Arsenal Football Club have reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, following a 1-2 win over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday night.

The result sealed a 5-1 aggregate victory for the Gunners, who had taken control of the quarter-final tie with a commanding 3-0 win in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium.

It marks the end of a 16-year wait for the North London club to return to the last four of Europe’s top competition.

Arsenal’s goal came in the 64th minute through Bukayo Saka, who finished coolly from the centre of the box.

Vinícius Júnior responded for Madrid just two minutes later, but it wasn’t enough to spark another famous European comeback from the 14-time champions.

Instead it was Arsenal that added salt to Real Madrid’s injury with a late goal from Gabriel Martinelli.

Calm and composed in Madrid

Despite the electric atmosphere inside the Bernabéu and the history of Real Madrid’s dramatic turnarounds, Mikel Arteta’s side remained composed and disciplined throughout the match.

They limited Madrid to few clear chances and capitalised on their own attacking opportunities.

The Spanish giants had hoped to overturn the deficit, but were missing key midfielder Eduardo Camavinga through suspension and still dealing with the long-term absences of Dani Carvajal and Éder Militao.

Arsenal, meanwhile, managed without injured midfielder Jorginho, although Thomas Partey returned to the squad after a minor knock.

First-half frustration

The first half ended goalless, with Arsenal defending solidly and Real Madrid struggling to find rhythm.

Notably, it was the first time since March 2024 that Madrid failed to register a shot on target in a Champions League home game. Arsenal even had the chance to open the scoring earlier, but Saka’s penalty in the 12th minute was saved by Thibaut Courtois, who continues his strong record from the spot.

Madrid pushed harder in the second half, introducing teenage sensation Endrick and midfielder Dani Ceballos to change the tempo.

But Arsenal struck first, and although Madrid equalised quickly, the mountain was too steep to climb before the Gunners put the final nail on Madrid’s coffin late into the game.

Arsenal set for semi-final clash with PSG

Arsenal will now face Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals.

The French side advanced after edging past Aston Villa in their own quarter-final tie.

Meanwhile in the last quarter final clash also decided on Wednesday, Inter Milan sealed their place in the semi final despite being forced to a 2-2 draw by Bayern Munich.

The Italian side who progressed with a 4-3 aggregate scoreline would now face Barcelona in the semi-final.

