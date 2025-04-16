Some prominent members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), a bloc in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), have reaffirmed their loyalty to the ruling party.

They also declared support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The members led by a former governor of Nasarawa State, Umaru Al-Makura, pledged their loyalty in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement was signed by 23 members of the bloc.

Aside from Mr Al-Makura, other signatories to the statement are a former Katsina governor, Aminu Masari, former Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, former Senator from Niger State, Ibrahim Musa, former gubernatorial candidate in Jigawa State, Farouk Aliyu, a former Reps member from Yobe State, Almajiri Geidam, Mustafa Salihu, Waziri Bulama.

Nasiru Ladan Argungu, Dominic Alancha, Ayuba Balami, Osita Okechukwu, Okoi Obono-Obla, Lucy Ajayi, Bala Jibri, Uche Ufearoh, Yusuf Salihu, Abubakar Maikudi, Mutallib Badmus, Muhammed Datti, Muhammed Etsu, Jerry Johnson and Alkali Ajikolo.

The CPC founded by former president Muhammadu Buhari, was one of the key opposition parties that merged in 2013 to form the APC, alongside the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), a faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and the new-PDP bloc from the Peoples s Democratic Party (PDP).

The merger was a historic move that succeeded in ending the PDP’s 16-year rule in the 2015 elections, bringing Mr Buhari to power. It marked the first time an opposition party unseated an incumbent government.

There are speculations that some aggrieved members of the CPC bloc in the APC are threatening to leave the ruling party over alleged marginalisation. Although none of the aggrieved members have publicly announced the defection plans, many speculated that they may be planning to join the coalition movement spearheaded by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

Already, a prominent CPC member and former governor of Kaduna State Nasir El-Rufai, has since dumped the APC for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The CPC bloc produced the first president from APC- former President Buhari while the ACN produced the first vice president, Yemi Osinbajo.

President Tinubu is of the ACN bloc of the ruling party while Speaker Abbas Tajudeen is one of the prominent members of the CPC bloc in the Tinubu administration.

Commitment to APC

But the group dismissed the speculations that some key members of the CPC bloc were considering leaving the APC and urged those who are aggrieved to seek internal mechanisms of addressing their grievances.

“We wish to state categorically that we have neither left the APC nor do we intend to leave. The CPC bloc remains one of the legacy foundations of the APC, and we are resolute in our commitment to the party and its progressive ideals.

“As part of the legacy parties that formed the APC, we take pride in the sacrifices made to build a platform that promotes national unity, justice, and development. We will not allow some people to dismantle the party we helped to build through years of tireless work and dedication.”

They warned against divisive tactics that could weaken the APC.

“Attempts to create disunity within the party and the country do not reflect the will or position of the genuine CPC core members and it is unacceptable,” they said.

Endorsement of Tinubu’s economic reforms

The CPC bloc expressed support for the economic and governance reforms initiated by President Tinubu and urged Nigerians to remain patient and hopeful.

“We align ourselves fully with the economic and governance reforms being undertaken by President Bola Tinubu. Though challenging, these policies are necessary steps to rebuild our economy and secure a better future for all Nigerians. We urge patience and collective support as the benefits unfolds,” the statement said.

They also noted that grievances within the party are not unique to the CPC bloc and advised aggrieved members to use internal party structures to express their dissatisfaction.

“While we acknowledge that some party members may feel sidelined, we emphasise that such grievances are not exclusive to any one bloc. We advise those concerned to seek redress through constitutional channels within the party and not to resort to negative public agitation or hasty exits from the party,” they stated.

