Two people have died, and many others injured in a road accident in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The accident occurred at Uduma junction in the community on Sunday.

According to witnesses, a bus carrying about 25 people, including children, lost control and collided with another vehicle while driving through a sharp bend at a high speed. The impact caused the bus to somersault.

The victims, Ebonyi indigenes living in Imo State, were travelling back after a burial ceremony at Okporike in Abakaliki when the accident occurred.

A spokesperson of the David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital, Uburu, Agwu Nwogo, said the hospital activated its emergency response protocols to provide critical care to the accident victims.

He said a nine-month-old baby girl and an adult female lost their lives in the accident and later confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital.

Mr Nwogo said the remaining 23 passengers sustained injuries, ranging from crushed hand injuries, fractures, lacerations, and severe traumatic brain injuries.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“As of today, 18 patients, including the driver, are receiving treatment at the Accident and Emergency Department, Surgery Ward, and Intensive Care Unit.

“Four patients with minor injuries were stabilised and discharged after receiving treatment,” he said.

Mr Nwogo said an 11-month-old child who sustained severe traumatic brain injury remains in critical condition.

He said the child is in the Intensive Care Unit and is being supported by an artificial respirator because of failing respiration.

“The hospital management has expressed sadness over the incident and assured the public that everything possible is being done to ensure the injured receive the best medical care,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

