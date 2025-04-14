Two people have died, and many others injured in a road accident in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.
The accident occurred at Uduma junction in the community on Sunday.
According to witnesses, a bus carrying about 25 people, including children, lost control and collided with another vehicle while driving through a sharp bend at a high speed. The impact caused the bus to somersault.
The victims, Ebonyi indigenes living in Imo State, were travelling back after a burial ceremony at Okporike in Abakaliki when the accident occurred.
|
A spokesperson of the David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital, Uburu, Agwu Nwogo, said the hospital activated its emergency response protocols to provide critical care to the accident victims.
He said a nine-month-old baby girl and an adult female lost their lives in the accident and later confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital.
Mr Nwogo said the remaining 23 passengers sustained injuries, ranging from crushed hand injuries, fractures, lacerations, and severe traumatic brain injuries.
“As of today, 18 patients, including the driver, are receiving treatment at the Accident and Emergency Department, Surgery Ward, and Intensive Care Unit.
“Four patients with minor injuries were stabilised and discharged after receiving treatment,” he said.
READ ALSO: Nigerian Army speaks on poor enlistment from South-east
Mr Nwogo said an 11-month-old child who sustained severe traumatic brain injury remains in critical condition.
He said the child is in the Intensive Care Unit and is being supported by an artificial respirator because of failing respiration.
“The hospital management has expressed sadness over the incident and assured the public that everything possible is being done to ensure the injured receive the best medical care,” he added.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999