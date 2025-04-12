Arsenal fans may be celebrating now—but if history is any guide, Real Madrid are far from finished.

On Tuesday night at the Emirates Stadium, the Gunners stunned the reigning European champions with a 3–0 win in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

Declan Rice was the star of the show, delivering two sensational free-kicks in what many are calling one of the greatest European performances in Arsenal’s modern era.

But while Mikel Arteta’s men now hold a commanding lead going into the second leg at the Santiago Bernabéu, they would do well to remember one crucial fact: Real Madrid do not die quietly.

Over the decades, Los Blancos have built a fearsome reputation as masters of the comeback—often dragging themselves back from the brink in dramatic fashion on European nights that have since become part of football folklore.

The comeback Kings of Europe

Real Madrid have built a strong reputation for never giving up, especially in big European games. Even when they seem beaten, they always find a way to fight back. These past matches show why Arsenal can’t afford to relax—Real Madrid have made incredible comebacks before.

1975/76 – From defeat to victory vs Derby County

Real Madrid lost 4–1 to Derby County in the first leg of the European Cup Round of 16. But in the second leg at home, they came back strong, winning 5–1 after extra time.

Pirri and Santillana led the charge in what became one of the team’s first famous European comebacks.

1979/80 – Celtic beaten in Madrid

Down 2–0 from the first leg of the quarter-finals, Madrid turned things around at the Bernabéu, beating Celtic 3–0.

Star player Juanito helped lead the team through to the next round, showing Celtic couldn’t handle the pressure of playing in Madrid.

1984/85 – Two big comebacks in one season

In that UEFA Cup campaign, Madrid pulled off two amazing turnarounds:

– After losing 2–0 to Inter Milan in the first leg, they came back to win 3–0 at home.

– Even more impressive, they lost 3–0 to Anderlecht, but then crushed them 6–1 in the second leg.

A young Emilio Butragueño was the star, scoring a hat-trick in that match.

1985/86 – A shocking comeback vs Borussia Mönchengladbach

Real Madrid were beaten 5–1 in Germany. Most people thought they were out.

But at the Bernabéu, they won 4–0—with goals from Valdano and Hugo Sánchez—enough to go through on away goals.

It was one of the most unexpected comebacks in European football.

2001/02 – Turning the tide against Bayern

Madrid lost the first leg 2–1 to Bayern Munich. In the return match, they scored two goals—one from Helguera and one from Guti—to win 2–0.

That victory sent them to the final, where Zidane’s famous goal helped them lift the Champions League trophy.

2015/16 – Ronaldo saves the day vs Wolfsburg

Madrid went down 2–0 in Germany, but back at home, Cristiano Ronaldo took over.

He scored all three goals in a 3–0 win, including a free-kick, leading his team to the next round.

2021/22 – The most unbelievable comeback

Real Madrid lost 4–3 to Manchester City in the first leg of the semi-finals and were trailing 1–0 at home with just minutes to go.

Then Rodrygo scored twice in stoppage time to turn the game around. Benzema added a penalty in extra time to make it 3–1.

They went on to win the Champions League, proving once again why they’re known for never giving up.

Can they do it again?

There is no doubt that Arsenal’s dominant first-leg display was a statement. Declan Rice’s record-breaking free-kicks and Mikel Merino’s composed finish put the Gunners in control.

But for all their brilliance, they face a club known for writing new scripts when the odds are stacked against them.

The second leg will take place at the Bernabéu—a stadium that has seen more comebacks than most teams have Champions League appearances.

As Real Madrid prepare for another do-or-die European night, the world will watch to see if history repeats itself. Can the kings of comebacks do it again?

