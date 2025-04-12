The Africa Centre for Development Journalism (ACDJ) on Saturday marked the one-year remembrance of its late Executive Director and Editor-in-Chief, Rotimi Sankore.

Until his passing on 12 April 2024, Mr Sankore led ACDJ’s efforts in promoting data-driven journalism focused on health, governance, and public policy.

In a statement issued by the centre, the organisation paid tribute to Mr Sankore’s legacy, recalling his commitment to democratic accountability, human rights, gender equality, and public health.

“Rotimi was more than a journalist. He fiercely advocated for democratic accountability, human rights, gender equality, and public health across the African continent,” the statement read.

“His legacy stands tall in every newsroom he touched, every policy space where he demanded better for the marginalised, and in every mind he inspired with his fearless commitment to evidence-based reporting.”

The centre noted that under Mr Sankore’s leadership, ACDJ undertook several projects aimed at improving the quality and impact of development journalism in Africa.

He was known for pushing stories beyond surface headlines to uncover the deeper issues affecting vulnerable communities, “from maternal health and migration to freedom of expression and the rights of vulnerable communities.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Rotimi believed in journalism as a force for good—not just to inform but to empower. He carried this belief with integrity, passion, and an unwavering resolve that earned him admiration across sectors and borders,” it added.

Legacy lives on

As part of efforts to honour Mr Sankore’s contribution to journalism and advocacy, another Nigerian journalist and close associate, Kadaria Ahmed, recently launched the Rotimi Sankore Scholarship Award for Indigent Students.

The scholarship, targeted at brilliant but financially disadvantaged students at Lagos State University (LASU), particularly those interested in development and data journalism, covers tuition and accommodation.

ACDJ also reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the values he lived by, speaking truth to power, holding institutions accountable, and telling stories that often go unheard.

“We are convinced that Rotimi’s legacy lives on, first, in the countless lives he touched directly and indirectly through the media and second, through the evolution of Development Reporting as a journalism niche gap he championed that is now being filled in Nigeria and Africa,” it noted.

About Rotimi Sankore

Born on 6 June 1968, Mr Sankore was a renowned Nigerian journalist, media trainer, and social development advocate who worked across radio, print, and development sectors.

He was known for his work in both national and international media, having contributed to notable publications like The Guardian UK, The News, and Global Index on Censorship.

Mr Sankore played a key role in advocating women’s rights, gender equality, and democratic governance.

He co-founded the Women’s Rights Project of the Civil Liberties Organisation and worked with various African women’s groups to promote policy changes.

Mr Sankore played a significant role in developing and adopting the Gender Protocol of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and advocating for the ratification of the African Union’s Protocol on the Rights of Women in Africa.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

