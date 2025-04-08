Team Bayelsa has emerged as the overall champion of the first-ever Niger Delta Sports Festival (NDSF), edging out sports powerhouses Delta and Edo in a thrilling medal race that came down to the wire in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

In what many sports observers describe as a surprise finish, Bayelsa’s athletes put on an impressive performance across multiple events to top the medal table with 42 gold medals—just one more than Delta State, who finished with 41. Bayelsa also secured 29 silver and 15 bronze medals, bringing their total to 86.

The week-long festival, which brought together over 3,000 athletes from the nine Niger Delta states, was sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). It featured 17 sports and served as a platform to showcase raw talent, healthy competition, and regional unity through sports.

Despite finishing with the highest total medals at 99, Delta State had to settle for second place with 41 gold, 26 silver, and 32 bronze medals. Edo State came in third with 89 medals (23 gold, 35 silver, and 31 bronze), closely trailing the top two.

Rivers State finished fourth with 63 medals, including 21 gold. Ondo State claimed fifth place with 43 medals, followed by the host state, Akwa Ibom, in sixth with 37 medals.

Abia State ended in seventh place with 32 medals, while Imo placed eighth with 42 medals but fewer golds. Cross River State came ninth with 31 medals.

Bayelsa’s triumph is expected to further inspire interest in sports within the state, with many observers noting their athletes’ determination and consistency throughout the competition.

The success of this maiden edition has already sparked excitement for future festivals. With enthusiastic participation, impressive organisation, and a dramatic finish, the NDSF has made a strong debut as a potential flagship event for regional sports development.

Organisers and those in the sports fraternity are already pushing for a bigger and better second edition, building on the achievements recorded in Uyo and the momentum generated by Bayelsa’s historic win.

