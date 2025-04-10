The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, demanding a thorough investigation and prosecution of suspended Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan over her recent claims of a plot to assassinate her.

In the petition dated 3 April, and copied to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, Mr Akpabio described the allegations as “criminally defamatory” and called for immediate legal action to preserve public peace and his personal safety.

Akpoti-Uduagan’s allegation of assassination attempt

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, while addressing her supporters during a homecoming gathering on 1 April, accused Mr Akpabio and former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello of plotting to have her assassinated.

She claimed that the alleged plot was due to an unsuccessful attempt to initiate her recall from the Senate.

The embattled senator also said she had already reported the matter to the IGP before publicising the issue.

“On the 13th of March at 10:00 pm, mind you, two days before that, Akpabio had called Governor Ododo on the phone to commence my recall, but Ododo told him it would be impossible. Ododo told Akpabio that the recall will be impossible because the masses are with me. But Akpabio was not satisfied, so he called Yahaya Bello. I was informed of everything.

“The meeting was on two folds. They told him to commence my recall and that he was going to fund it. The second thing he said was that he should try and kill me. I didn’t make this public, but I have written to the IG of the Police.

“Akpabio told Yahaya Bello that he should make sure that killing me does not happen in Abuja, that it should happen here so that it will look as if it was the people that killed me here,” the senator alleged.

However, the police have yet to comment on whether they received the notification from Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Akpabio denies, demands justice

In the petition, Mr Akpabio denied the allegation, describing it as defamatory and an attempt to incite public unrest and endanger his life.

“I write to formally bring to your attention and seek immediate investigation and prosecution of a criminally defamatory and malicious statement made against me by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, a suspended member of the Nigerian Senate on the 1st of April 2025 and which was widely publicised on radio stations, televisions and newspapers, including the social media.

“In the public outburst at Kogi State while addressing her audience, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan falsely alleged that I instructed the former Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, to ‘assassinate her in Kogi State instead of Abuja’ with the intent of making it appear that her constituents were responsible for her death.

“This statement is not only a heinous lie but a reckless and deliberate attempt to damage my reputation, endanger my life and security, and incite political unrest,” the petition reads.

The senate president stressed that the allegation is politically motivated and that Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan made the statement without any evidence with the aim of portraying him as a villain on both national and international stages.

“I categorically state that this allegation is entirely false, unfounded, and politically motivated. It is a calculated act of blackmail and character assassination, designed to portray me as a political villain, and the statement was made without any shred of truth or supporting evidence,” the petition said.

Mr Akpabio claimed that Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s motive was to incite the public against him.

“Her motive was clear, which was to incite the public, manipulate sentiments, and malign my person and office in the eyes of the Nigerian people and the international community.

“The severity of this false allegation, and the fact that it has gained public traction, makes it necessary that law enforcement agencies treat it with the urgency it deserves,” he added.

Demand for legal action

Mr Akpabio urged the IGP to initiate a formal investigation into the matter and to prosecute Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan under laws relating to criminal defamation, incitement, false accusation, and actions likely to breach public peace.

Akpoti-Uduaghan responds to Akpabio’s petition

When contacted by PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan said she had responded to Mr Akpabio’s petition.

“I have responded to the petition. I did that yesterday, 9 April. What am I wasting time for? I stand by what I said. I am not mincing words. He (Akpabio) should respond to my own petitions. I wrote two petitions one on 25 March and one on 31 March and I have written a supporting witness statement but he has not responded. I have responded to his petition.He too should respond to my own,” Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan said in a telephone interview.

The senator said she was taking all possible and lawful steps because she does not want her life to be wasted like those of others.

“My greatest fear is to be killed and the matter swept under the carpet. Many have been killed and nothing happened. Funso Williams was killed, nothing happened, Bola Ige was killed and nothing happened. It is better I cry out. I pray that the police will do the right thing,” she said.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan said she had applied to the police for her security to be restored and that she is awaiting the response of the Force.

The Senate had on 6 March suspended Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for six months for breaching the Senate rules following her conduct in the chamber on 20 February over sitting arrangement.

Her suspension was recommended by the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, which probed her conduct and found her guilty.

