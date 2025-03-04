Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has included Ahmed Musa and three Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) stars in his provisional 39-man squad for this month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Musa, who currently plays for Kano Pillars, has been listed among the forwards, while Niger Tornadoes midfielder Papa Daniel Mustapha earns a spot in the middle of the park.

In defence, Rangers International’s Ifeanyi Onyebuchi is in contention for a place, while Kayode Bankole of Remo Stars is one of five goalkeepers selected.

Usual suspects

Chelle has also called up Stanley Nwabali and Adebayo Adeleye in goal, while the defensive lineup features William Troost-Ekong, Calvin Bassey, and Ola Aina.

In midfield, the experienced duo of Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi are included, with attacking options such as Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Moses Simon also making the list.

Other notable names include goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, defenders Bruno Onyemaechi and Zaidu Sanusi, midfielders Frank Onyeka and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, as well as forwards Samuel Chukwueze and Sadiq Umar.

Newbies and returnees

The squad also sees first-time call-ups for defenders Igoh Ogbu and Ifeanyi Onyebuchi, midfielders Anthony Dennis, Chrisantus Uche, and Papa Daniel Mustapha, along with forwards Tolu Arokodare and Jerome Akor Adams.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

There could also be returns for Jordan Torunarigha, Joseph Aribo, Cyriel Dessers, and Nathan Tella, should they make the final 23-man squad.

Nigeria currently sits fifth in Group C behind Rwanda, South Africa, Benin Republic, and Lesotho.

The Super Eagles will face group leaders Rwanda in Kigali on Friday, 21 March, before returning home to battle Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo four days later.

NIGERIA’S PROVISIONAL LIST OF 39 PLAYERS FOR RWANDA, ZIMBABWE

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Adeleye Adebayo (Enosis Paralimni, Cyprus); Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiacos FC, Greece); Gabriel Osho (AJ Auxerre, France); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Igoh Ogbu (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Jordan Torunarigha (Gent FC, Belgium); Ifeanyi Onyebuchi (Rangers International)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio FC, Italy); Frank Onyeka (Augsburg FC, Germany); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Anthony Dennis (Goztepe SK, Turkey); Chrisantus Uche (Getafe CF, Spain); Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes)

Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Middlesbrough FC, England); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Simon Moses (FC Nantes, France); Sadiq Umar (Valencia FC, Spain); Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Cyriel Dessers (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Tolu Arokodare (KRC Genk, Belgium); Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC, Spain); Paul Onuachu (Southampton FC, England); Ahmed Musa (Kano Pillars); Jerome Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

