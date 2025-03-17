Human rights activist Omoyele Sowore has accused the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Local Government Inspector (LGI) in Eti-Osa, Lagos, of abandoning their office after summoning corps member Ushie Uguamaye, popularly known as Raye.

Mr Sowore, who accompanied Ms Uguamaye along with a team of lawyers, alleged that the NYSC official was absent throughout their visit despite the prior summons.

“We arrived at the Eti-Osa NYSC office with Youth Corper Ushie Rita Uguamaye in Lagos. She was scheduled to appear before the LGI today, and we escorted her with attorneys, but the LGI absconded, failing to show up throughout our stay. We will be back!” Mr Sowore wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.

Why Uguamaye was summoned

Ms Uguamaye, a corps member serving in Lagos, recently went viral after posting a video on TikTok criticising President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In the video, she lamented the country’s economic hardship, high inflation, and worsening living conditions and called President Tinubu a “terrible leader.”

She also criticised Lagos State, describing it as a “smelling state” with poor living conditions.

Shortly after her video gained traction, Ms Uguamaye claimed she began receiving threats, allegedly from NYSC officials, pressuring her to delete the content.

She also shared a screenshot of an official invitation from the NYSC summoning her to appear before the Eti-Osa LGI office on Monday at 10:00 a.m.

In a follow-up social media post, she expressed fears for her safety, stating that NYSC officials had her personal details and were making efforts to track her down.

“Dear Nigerians, I am already getting threatened by the NYSC board to stop speaking on this issue. Less than 24 hours, and I’m already getting threatened by the government, starting with the NYSC board! They have my address. In case you guys don’t see me online, you know who to hold accountable,” she wrote.

She insisted that she did not violate NYSC rules, arguing that her freedom of speech as a Nigerian citizen should not be suppressed.

Sowore’s involvement and growing support

Mr Sowore’s decision to accompany Ms Uguamaye to the NYSC office has amplified the controversy, drawing national attention to her case and the potential consequences she might face.

His intervention has also garnered support from high-profile figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

In a statement on X, Atiku praised Ms Uguamaye’s courage, likening her to historical female activists like Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti and Margaret Ekpo.

“Raye embodies the spirit of a new generation of women who champion the ideals of popular participation and unwavering advocacy in the political sphere. Rather than being met with hostility, she deserves encouragement and support,” Mr Atiku wrote.

Similarly, Mr Obi criticised any attempt to suppress critical voices, emphasising the importance of free speech in a democracy.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) also urged President Tinubu to direct the NYSC to stop harassing Ms Uguamaye.

“Everyone has a right to criticise their government without fear of reprisals. Freedom of expression is a fundamental right,” SERAP said in a statement.

TUC President Festus Osifo weighed in on the controversy, saying Ms Uguamaye’s comments reflected widespread frustration among Nigerians.

“The government should not personalise this or come after such individuals. People are hungry; people are tired. They need to vent,” he said in an interview on Channels Television.

Reno Omokri’s criticism

However, not everyone is backing Ms Uguamaye. Former presidential aide Reno Omokri criticised her actions, arguing that corps members should focus on their primary assignments rather than engaging in political activism.

He accused her of seeking attention and questioned whether she would have similarly dared to criticise past administrations.

“NYSC is a scheme designed to foster national unity, not a political movement. If Ushie wanted to be an activist, she should have waited until after her service year,” Mr Omokri stated.

His remarks have sparked further debate, with some agreeing that corps members should remain apolitical, while others argue that every Nigerian has the right to express their views.

NYSC remains silent

Despite the growing controversy, the NYSC has yet to release an official statement regarding Ms Uguamaye’s allegations.

Efforts to reach the NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Edwin Megwa, for comments were unsuccessful, as calls and messages sent to his phone went unanswered.

