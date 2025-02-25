The delegation of Nigeria’s U20 boys, Flying Eagles, landed in Abidjan on Tuesday morning ahead of two friendly matches against the Young Elephants of Côte d’Ivoire.
A member of the NFF Executive, Ganiyu Majekodunmi, led the contingent.
Coach Aliyu Zubairu selected 21 players for the task, among whom are team captain Daniel Bameyi, first-choice goalkeeper Ifeanyi Harcourt, defender Haruna Aliyu, midfielder Cletus Simon and forwards Clinton Japhet and Olalekan Sulaiman Alabi.
The seven-time African champions take on their Ivorian counterparts at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny in the Ivorian capital starting from 3.30 p.m. CIV time (4.30 p.m. Nigeria time) on Wednesday.
Both teams will again clash on Friday at the same venue, with the same kick-off time.
FLYING EAGLES FOR FRIENDLY GAMES WITH CIV
Goalkeepers: Ifeanyi Harcourt (Sporting Lagos); Abubakar Rufai (Mavlon FC)
Defenders: Adamu Maigari (El-Kanemi Warriors); Daniel Bameyi (Bayelsa United); Emmanuel Okoro (Sporting Lagos); Haruna Aliyu (Wikki Tourists); Babatunde Jimoh Faruq; Stephen Jolomi (Mavlon FC)
Midfielders: Kingsley Matthew (Kings FC); Gbolahan Ajisafe Wasiu (Smart City); Anthony Ezekiel; Mohammed Sabiu Ibrahim (Niger Tornadoes); Olalekan Sulaiman Alabi (El-Kanemi Warriors); Shafiu Adamu Duguri (Wikki Tourists); Cletus Simon (Mavlon FC); Nasiru Salihu (El-Kanemi Warriors)
Forwards: Bidemi Olalekan Amole (Real Sapphire Academy); Clinton Japhet (Enyimba FC); Abdulmuiz Adeleke (Adoration FC); Divine Oliseh (Fostar Academy); Ayomide Muftau Mubarak
