Nigeria’s U20 national team, the Flying Eagles, have been drawn to face Egypt, South Africa and Morocco in the group phase of the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations (AFCON).
The seven-time champions will engage the tough opponents in Group B of the tournament scheduled to be held in Cote d’Ivoire from April 26 to May 18.
The Flying Eagles defeated Egypt 1-0 in the group stage, at the last edition of the competition.
Hosts Cote d’Ivoire will slug it out with DR Congo, Ghana, Tanzania and the yet-to-emerge representative team of Central Africa zone, in a five-team group A.
|
Holders Senegal head Group C, which also has Zambia and two debutants Kenya and Sierra Leone.
The two top-placed teams in each group, alongside the best two third-placed finishers in the three groups, will advance to the championship’s quarter-finals.
The full Groups
GROUP A: Cote d’Ivoire, UNNIFAC, DR Congo, Ghana, Tanzania
GROUP B: Nigeria (Flying Eagles), Egypt, South Africa, Morocco
GROUP C: Senegal, Zambia, Kenya, Sierra Leone.
(NAN)
