LaLiga, Spain’s premier football league, is steadily gaining prominence in Nigeria, a nation celebrated for its passionate and unrivaled football culture.

The league’s growing appeal has captivated fans who revel in its finesse, flair, and fierce competition, challenging the long-standing dominance of the English Premier League (EPL) in the region.

Nigerian stars shine bright

Last weekend brought immense excitement to Nigerian fans as Chidera Ejuke made a triumphant return from injury, featuring in Sevilla’s crucial 2-1 away victory over Girona at the Estadi Municipal de Montilivi.

This significant win lifted Sevilla to 11th place on the LaLiga table with 26 points from 20 matches, trailing Girona, who sit eighth with 28 points.

The 27-year-old winger, sidelined since October 2024 due to a hamstring injury, was introduced in the 82nd minute, replacing Isaac Romero. His return injected fresh hope into Sevilla’s campaign.

Similarly, Chrisantus Uche delighted fans by leading Getafe’s attack in their surprising 1-1 draw against Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Sadiq Umar—though unable to face his former club Real Sociedad—saw his current team, Valencia, secure a vital 1-0 victory, easing their relegation worries and sparking a resurgence under new management.

StarTimes brings LaLiga closer

StarTimes’ strategic decision has fueled the growing admiration for LaLiga in Nigeria, made nine months ago (April 2024), to acquire non-exclusive broadcast rights for LaLiga EA Sports and LaLiga Hypermotion.

This game-changing partnership ensures Nigerian audiences will have unparalleled access to Spanish football over the next five seasons.

Through StarTimes’ affordable and versatile viewing options, fans can now immerse themselves in Spanish football’s breathtaking drama and skill from the comfort of their homes or on the go.

Olumide Oluwasegun, Head Digital at StarTimes Nigeria, highlighted the multiple channels fans can use to enjoy the very best of LaLiga action. “We are intentional in our drive to ensure as many customers as possible have the chance to watch LaLiga in the comfort of their homes,” he said.

Subscribers to the Classic Bouquet—priced at ₦5500 for Antenna (DTT) and ₦6800 for Dish (DTH)—can also stream matches via the StarTimes ON app. Options include connecting your decoder to the app for a free view (for Classic subscribers) or opting for a weekly subscription at ₦1000 or a monthly mobile subscription at ₦2400.

Unmatched viewing experience

StarTimes Sports Channels, such as World Football, Sports Premium, Sports Focus, and Sports Life, offer fans front-row seats to witness the brilliance of LaLiga stars like Vinícius Júnior, Robert Lewandowski, and emerging talents lighting up Spanish football.

Broadcasts are available in English, Portuguese, and local languages, making Spanish football accessible to Nigeria’s diverse audiences. Weekly subscriptions, a dedicated sports package on the StarTimes ON app, and mobile-friendly options have revolutionised how Nigerians engage with LaLiga, ensuring the league’s magic reaches every corner of the country.

A shared vision for growth

Eric Xiao, General Manager of StarTimes Nigeria, expressed optimism about LaLiga’s growing footprint in Nigeria and Africa.

“Football is at the heart of StarTimes’ sports content strategy. With acquisitions like LaLiga and other equally exciting leagues, we are guaranteeing our customers unmatched satisfaction,” he said.

This partnership has earned widespread praise from fans.

Emmanuel Josiah, a passionate supporter in Lagos, remarked, “StarTimes has made it so easy for us to follow LaLiga every week without worrying about high costs. I’ve never felt more connected to Spanish football.”

Another fan, Sanni Ibrahim, added, “Thanks to StarTimes, I can watch every match on my phone. It’s like bringing LaLiga into my living room.”

Future of LaLiga in Nigeria

As LaLiga’s presence in Nigeria continues to grow, the partnership with StarTimes creates exciting opportunities to engage more fans and deepen their connection to Spanish football.

The combination of LaLiga’s thrilling action and StarTimes’ affordable, user-friendly access is paving the way for a stronger football culture that celebrates diversity in global leagues.

Whether it’s the electrifying El Clásico, intense derby clashes, or the emergence of new footballing icons, the action is now just a subscription away.

With StarTimes bringing the magic of Spanish football closer than ever, Nigerian fans can look forward to a vibrant future filled with unforgettable LaLiga moments.

