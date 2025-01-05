Manchester United secured a dramatic 2-2 draw against Liverpool in a pulsating Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday.

Amad Diallo’s late equaliser salvaged a crucial point for the Red Devils, who are fighting to distance themselves from the relegation zone under Ruben Amorim.

Fierce contest

Eager to restore their eight-point lead at the top of the table, Liverpool started the game brightly.

The Reds applied early pressure but found it difficult to convert chances, with Cody Gakpo and Alexis Mac Allister failing to capitalise on key opportunities.

At the other end, United’s Rasmus Højlund also came close, but the first half ended goalless despite the high tempo.

The second half exploded when Lisandro Martínez broke the deadlock with a stunning effort from a tight angle, giving Manchester United the lead.

However, Liverpool quickly responded. Cody Gakpo equalised shortly before the hour mark, and Mohamed Salah converted a penalty after Matthijs de Ligt’s handball, putting the hosts 2-1 ahead.

Diallo to the rescue

United refused to give up, and in the 80th minute, Amad Diallo delivered a moment of magic.

Diallo struck the equaliser by beating Andy Robertson to a cross, silencing the Anfield crowd. Despite a thrilling finale and a last-gasp effort from Harry Maguire, neither side could find a winner.

Diallo’s knack for delivering in crucial moments has been a revelation.

The winger has now scored vital late goals against Manchester City and Liverpool in the same season, becoming only the third United player to achieve this feat in the Premier League after Wayne Rooney (2004/05) and Robin van Persie (2012/13).

The draw also marked a rare offensive success for United at Anfield, as the Red Devils scored more goals in this match (2) than they had in their previous eight league games combined at Liverpool’s home ground.

The result keeps Liverpool in the hunt for the title, though their lead at the summit is now under pressure.

For United, the draw is a small step toward stability as they fight to climb the table and avoid the looming threat of relegation.

Iwobi hits Premier League milestone

In another notable achievement, Nigeria’s Alex Iwobi reached a Premier League milestone on Sunday.

The Fulham midfielder became only the fifth African player to make 50 or more Premier League appearances for three different clubs, joining the ranks of Nwankwo Kanu, El Hadji Diouf, Yakubu, and Mohamed Diamé.

Iwobi featured for 68 minutes in Fulham’s 2-2 draw against Ipswich Town at Craven Cottage, contributing to a hard-fought point for his side.

