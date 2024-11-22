The CAF Women’s Champions League dreams of Nigeria’s representatives, Edo Queens, were dashed on Friday as they lost 4-3 in a penalty shootout to FC Masar in the bronze medal match, held in Morocco.
This defeat came on the heels of their semifinal loss to TP Mazembe, which halted their quest for a spot in the final.
Despite leading 1-0 until the latter stages of the second half of the semi-final, Edo Queens succumbed to a 3-1 defeat, crushing their hopes of advancing to the championship match.
That loss means that no Nigerian side has reached the final of the tournament in its four editions, a disappointing trend that Edo Queens had hoped to reverse.
|
Going into the third-place match, Edo Queens’ coach, Aduku, was optimistic, believing his team had moved past their disappointing semifinal defeat.
However, FC Masar proved too strong, clinching the bronze medal in the penalty shootout after the match ended in a stalemate.
ALSO READ: TP Mazembe deny Edo Queens historic CAF Women’s Champions League final ticket
Despite missing out on the bronze medal, Edo Queens’ campaign in Morocco has been impressive.
They began with a 3-0 win over CBE, followed by a goalless draw against FC Masar, and a dramatic 2-1 victory over defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
Edo Queens’ fourth-place finish in the Champions League is expected to yield a significant $300,000 (over N508 million) in prize money.
The CAF Women’s Champions League prize money breakdown is as follows:
Winners: $600,000
Runners-up: $400,000
3rd place: $350,000
4th place: $300,000
3rd in Group: $200,000 each
4th in Group: $150,000 each
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999