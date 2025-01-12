The Nigeria Football Federation will, on Monday, in the Federal Capital, Abuja, present to the public the new Head Coach of the Super Eagles, Éric Chelle.

The event has been scheduled for the Media Conference Room of the MKO Abiola National Stadium by 11 a.m.

Chelle’s appointment was confirmed on Tuesday by the NFF Executive Committee, following a recommendation by the football ruling body’s Technical and Development Committee.

The 47-year-old will mount one of the hottest seats in world football, but President of the NFF, Ibrahim Gusau, said on Sunday that the Franco-Malian embodies the fresh energy, new thinking and positive attitude with which the Federation desire the Super Eagles to confront their remaining six matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

“We appreciate the fact that Nigerians are very passionate about the game of football, and that is the reason for the different tones of reactions following the appointment of Coach Chelle. However, the NFF hereby appeals to Nigerians to come together and support him, as we believe he has the qualities to succeed with the Super Eagles.

“The NFF will give him all the support that he needs to succeed in the job.”

At Monday’s unveiling, the NFF will also disclose the names of Coach Chelle’s assistants, with the crew to shepherd the Super Eagles B at next month’s African Nations Championship in East Africa before focusing squarely on the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, beginning with the matches against Rwanda (away) and Zimbabwe (home) in March.

Chelle took Mali’s Aiglons within breathing distance of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals and left his job at top Algerian side MC Oran – 1989 African Champions’ Cup finalists – to team up with the Super Eagles.

