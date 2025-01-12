Nigeria’s Enyimba FC will face a stern test on Sunday when they host Egyptian side Al Masry in one of the fifth-round matches of the CAF Confederation Cup group stage.

The match, scheduled to take place in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, is a must-win for Enyimba if they hope to revive their quarterfinal ambitions.

Enyimba, two-time African champions, have experienced a resurgence in form, having secured victories on the home front and on the continent after a rough patch that saw them go without a win in over seven matches.

Their recent 4-1 win over Mozambican side Black Bulls has put them back in contention for qualification.

Al Masry, currently occupying the second spot in the table with five points, trail leaders Zamalek by three points.

They hold a slim one-point advantage over Enyimba, who languish at the bottom of the group.

A win for Enyimba on Sunday would put them in second place, depending on the result of Zamalek’s match against Black Bulls.

Al Masry director Mohamed Abdel-Karim has acknowledged the challenge ahead, stating that his team is mentally prepared and focused on securing a positive outcome.

“Our players understand the significance of this match against Enyimba, given its pivotal role in our quest for the quarterfinals,” Abdel-Karim was quoted on Egyptian news outlet Ahram Online.

However, Al Masry will be without the services of talented winger Karim El-Eraky, who is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards.

In the initial group stage encounter in November 2024, Al Masry secured a convincing 2-0 victory over Enyimba in their home fixture.

Eguma confident

Enyimba head coach Stanley Eguma is aware of Al Masry’s strengths and weaknesses, having studied their game.

“We know the North African’s antics and game. They are coming here to see if they could pick some points. I want to assure you that Enyimba FC is ready, and we know that the game is very important,” Eguma said during a pre-match press conference.

Eguma, who has guided the team to two wins and a draw in his first three games in charge, expressed confidence in his team’s ability to secure a win. “Players have shown positivity in their games. After the Black Bulls game, we also played against Nasarawa United, which we won. Although we are beginning to get our rhythm, getting three points at stake will brighten our chances.”

A win for Enyimba on Sunday would not only boost their quarterfinal hopes but also demonstrate their resilience and determination.

“The management has done their part to motivate the team. The boys are hitching to go, and there is a new wave of confidence in the team now. The players have the confidence that they can do it. It is a fresh beginning, and I want to assure Nigerians that we will not let them down,” Eguma said.

