Enyimba FC returned to winning ways in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) on Wednesday, with a crucial 2-1 victory over Nasarawa United.

The match, played on Matchday 17, showcased the quality and experience of veteran striker Brown Ideye, who once again proved to be a pivotal figure for the People’s Elephant.

The first half was a closely contested affair, with both sides struggling to break through each other’s defence.

However, Enyimba found the breakthrough in stoppage time when Joseph Atule scored a well-taken goal to give the home side a 1-0 lead heading into the break.

Atule provided a decent finish after good work from Ifeanyi Ihemekwele.

He finished clinically and sent the fans into raptures.

Second half

Nasarawa United came out stronger in the second half, and their efforts paid off with an equalizer shortly after the restart.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The visitors, determined to snatch a result, pressed high and exploited Enyimba’s occasional defensive lapses.

However, the momentum of the game shifted once again when Coach Stanley Eguma turned to his bench, introducing the experienced Ideye.

Ideye, who started the match on the sidelines, made an immediate impact after his introduction.

In the 60th minute, he combined perfectly with Atule, whose brilliant play down the flank set up the veteran forward.

Ideye calmly slotted home, restoring Enyimba’s lead and reminding fans of his enduring quality.

His goal proved to be the decisive moment in the match, securing all three points for the home side.

The closing stages of the game saw Enyimba make tactical changes to preserve their lead.

Bernard Ovoke and Fatai came on to replace Elijah and Ihemekwele, while Odinaka Francis was introduced in the final minutes to replace Kalu as part of the team’s defensive adjustments.

Nasarawa United pushed for an equaliser, but Enyimba’s defence held firm, ensuring that the People’s Elephant emerged victorious.

The victory, the first in six league matches moves Enyimba to seventh place on the NPFL table with 27 points.

With two games in hand, the Aba-based team remains in a strong position to climb further up the standings.

They are now nine points behind league leaders Remo Stars, who sit at the top with 36 points.

The win also highlights the growing importance of Ideye, who continues to deliver key moments for Enyimba since his arrival.

At 36, the former Super Eagles striker has brought experience, leadership, and a clinical edge to the team, complementing the contributions of younger players like Atule.

Enyimba will now turn their attention to their remaining fixtures, with hopes of maintaining their upward trajectory and breaking into the top three to at least secure continental football next season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

