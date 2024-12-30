Enyimba FC, nine-time champions of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), have officially announced the signing of former Super Eagles striker Brown Ideye.

The 36-year-old forward, renowned for his exploits across top European leagues, joins the Aba-based club on a short-term deal aimed at revitalizing their domestic and continental campaigns.

“We are delighted to officially announce the addition of former Super Eagles striker Brown Ideye to our fold,” the club shared on its official X platform. “We are confident in the experience and professionalism he will bring to our remaining matches this season, especially under the guidance of our new coach.”

This move marks a significant homecoming for Ideye, who last played in the NPFL during the 2006/07 season with Ocean Boys.

Over the years, he has built an illustrious career, featuring in prestigious competitions like the English Premier League with West Bromwich Albion and Ligue 1 with Sochaux.

Ideye also enjoyed stints in the Chinese, Greek and Turkish leagues among other places.

His most recent stint was with Al-Yarmouk in Kuwait.

Enyimba’s sports director, Ifeanyi Ekwueme, expressed optimism about Ideye’s impact. “His experience will help address our goal-scoring challenges and inspire our younger players to improve their performance,” Ekwueme remarked.

Currently eighth in the NPFL standings, Enyimba face a crucial period as they aim to climb the table and solidify their ambitions in the CAF Confederation Cup where they are yet to record any victory after three games.

It is not clear if Ideye can feature in Enyimba’s continental matches due to the closure of the registration window.

Having trained with Rivers United before sealing his move to Enyimba, Ideye’s return to Nigerian football continues a trend of ex-Super Eagles players, such as Ahmed Musa and Shehu Abdullahi, returning to the domestic league after extended stints abroad.

Fans are eagerly anticipating Ideye’s debut, which could come as early as Tuesday, 31 December, when Enyimba hosts Insurance FC at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba.

The match, scheduled for 4:00 p.m., will be the first league encounter for the club’s new head coach Stanley Eguma and marks the team’s final game of 2024.

With his vast experience and proven track record, Ideye is expected to play a pivotal role in Enyimba’s quest to finish the season strong.

