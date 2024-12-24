The head coach of Ghana’s Black Galaxies, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, has expressed optimism about his team’s chances as they prepare for the second leg of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers against Nigeria.

The decisive encounter will take place on Saturday, 28 December, at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria’s Akwa Ibom State, with the winner securing a spot in next year’s CHAN, co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

Regardless of the first leg result, Dramani stressed the importance of preparing better for the return leg even as he focused on the positives his team has already gained from the competition.

“When we don’t qualify, there is still positive. What is positive about this is that these boys have been exposed to a certain level of our Ghanaian league, and this is the page that we want to print out—that we are expressing our domestic competition structure to the rest of Africa and the world,” Dramani was quoted on Ghana Soccernet.

He added, “We are not even thinking about it [not qualifying]; we are just thinking about how to prepare, get to Nigeria, get to the pitch, and play.”

The Black Galaxies are aiming to defeat Nigeria for the second consecutive time in CHAN qualifiers, having previously edged their West African rivals in similar circumstances.

Strategy for success

Looking ahead to the crucial second leg, Dramani outlined his team’s strategy, focusing on defensive solidity and offensive breakthroughs.

“As much as possible, we will try to keep a clean sheet, but I want to believe that we will surely score. We will score, we will open up something. I control the energy, the effort, I control the performance (of my boys), but the results, we don’t control it,” Dramani said.

Despite a spirited performance in the first leg, neither Ghana nor Nigeria managed to find the back of the net, leaving the tie delicately poised.

Confidence in Nigeria’s camp

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Super Eagles B stand-in coach, Daniel Ogunmodede, is equally confident in his team’s ability to secure qualification.

Ogunmodede highlighted the significance of CHAN for the development of local players and Nigerian football as a whole.

“We have our chance to qualify, and we are going to take it. Obviously, as giants of Africa, we know how important it is for players, our local league, and what our federation is trying to build for the nation,” Ogunmodede said.

The rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria has always been fierce, and this tie is no different.

Both teams understand the stakes, with qualification offering a platform for their local talents to shine on the continental stage.

