The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has approved the construction of two multi-event sports centres in Abuja.
The Acting Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Richard Dauda, disclosed this while briefing journalists on Monday.
Though Mr Dauda did not disclose the location of the centres, he said that the sites would be strategic.
He explained that the two sports centres would have several facilities: football pitches, lawn tennis, table tennis, indoor sports facilities, and other necessary facilities.
“This is in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, particularly as it relates to young people, youth development, and the physical and mental well-being of the citizens of the city.
“The centres, when fully developed, will be available and open to all citizens to use and to ensure that they are well utilised for the well-being of the people,” he said.
Mr Dauda added that two companies have been awarded the contracts.
