The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) witnessed a thrilling round of matches, with six home wins and three draws recorded across nine games.
A total of 21 goals were scored, with no away wins recorded for the second consecutive week.
In the highly anticipated Southwest derby, Ikorodu City and Remo Stars played out a 1-1 draw at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.
The result saw Remo Stars relinquish their top spot to Rivers United, who defeated Kwara United 2-1.
Remo Stars took the lead in the eighth minute through Ibrahim Shuaib’s quick finish.
However, Ikorodu City equalised in the 90th minute courtesy of Chineme Chinonso’s strike.
The hosts had to come from behind to earn a point, despite Remo Stars being reduced to 10 men after Ahmed Akinyele received a second yellow card in the 60th minute.
Other matches
In other NPFL matches, Niger Tornadoes thrashed Sunshine Stars 4-1, while Bayelsa United defeated Akwa United 2-1 in the South-South derby.
Bendel Insurance forced a 1-1 draw with Heartland, and Rangers International played out a goalless draw with Katsina United.
The results saw significant changes in the NPFL table.
Rivers United reclaimed top spot with 32 points, while Remo Stars dropped to second place with 30 points.
Rangers International moved into third position, displacing Shooting Stars.
Lobi Stars jumped out of the relegation zone to 15th position with 19 points, while Nasarawa United and Sunshine Stars occupy the 17th and 18th positions, respectively.
NPFL Results:
Lobi Stars 1-0 Plateau United
Bayelsa United 2-1 Akwa United
Shooting Stars 2-0 Kano Pillars
Ikorodu City 1-1 Remo Stars
Rivers United 2-1 Kwara United
Heartland 1-1 Bendel Insurance
Katsina United 0-0 Enugu Rangers
Niger Tornadoes 4-1 Sunshine Stars
