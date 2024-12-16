The stage is set for the 2024 CAF Awards, the premier celebration of African football excellence.

After months of anticipation, the wait is finally over, and the continent’s top players, coaches, clubs, and national teams are set to be honored in a glittering ceremony.

A total of 15 awards will be presented to the crème de la crème of African football, with the Men’s Player of the Year category generating the most excitement.

Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman is the overwhelming favorite to take home the coveted award even though some suggest a surprise winner may emerge.

Established by the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF), the CAF Awards celebrate exceptional talent in African football, honoring players, coaches, and teams in various categories.

The ceremony, hosted by Kate Scott and Jamal Bouzrara, will commence at 19:00 local time (18:00 GMT).

Stay tuned to PREMIUM TIMES for live updates from 7 p.m. as Africa’s football elite gather to celebrate excellence.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

2024 CAF Award Categories

1. Men’s Player of the Year

2. Women’s Player of the Year

3. Men’s Coach of the Year

4. Women’s Coach of the Year

5. Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year

6. Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year

7. Men’s Interclub Player of the Year

8. Women’s Interclub Player of the Year

9. Men’s Young Player of the Year

10. Women’s Young Player of the Year

11. Men’s National Team of the Year

12. Women’s National Team of the Year

13. CAF/FIFPro Africa Best XI (Men)

14.CAF/FIFPro Africa Best XI (Women)

15. Africa FIFPro Best XI

16.Women Africa FIFPro Best XI

The venue is packed full with legends and superstars as activities for the CAF 2024 Awards is officially underway with welcome speeches from the hosts

The CAF President Patrice Motsepe is set for his Opening Remarks

The CAF President is happy with the giant strides by African players in world football

Guy Noupoue Elvis has been voted as the Best Assitant Referee Musataz Ibrahim has been voted as the Best Referee at the 2024 CAF Awards

Nigeria’s Super Falcons wins National Team of the Year (Women)

The NFF president Ibrahim Gusau has dedicated the award to the First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu for her support for women football

Reigning African champions the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire have predictably being voted Best National Team ( Men) at the CAF Awards 2024

Some entertainment to spice the night as African Dance group takes the stage

We are back and the next winner for the night is Ah-Ahly Men’s Club of the Year

This year, for this category the nominees are: Al Ahly (Egypt), (WINNER) Zamalek (Egypt) and Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

TP Mazembe (DR Congo) beats AS FAR (Morocco) and Edo Queens (Nigeria) to win Women’s Club of the Year

Men’s Interclub Player of the Year

Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns) emerges as the winner ahead of Ahmed Sayed (Egypt / Zamalek), Hussein El Shahat (Egypt / Al Ahly)

Nigeria sports Legend Mary Onyali announces Sanaâ Mssoudy (Morocco / AS FAR) as the winner of Women’s Interclub Player of the Year

The next category of the night is the Women Goalkeeper of the Year

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria / Paris FC) is the winner again ahead of Andile Dlamini (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

