The stage is set for the 2024 CAF Awards, the premier celebration of African football excellence.
After months of anticipation, the wait is finally over, and the continent’s top players, coaches, clubs, and national teams are set to be honored in a glittering ceremony.
A total of 15 awards will be presented to the crème de la crème of African football, with the Men’s Player of the Year category generating the most excitement.
Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman is the overwhelming favorite to take home the coveted award even though some suggest a surprise winner may emerge.
Established by the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF), the CAF Awards celebrate exceptional talent in African football, honoring players, coaches, and teams in various categories.
The ceremony, hosted by Kate Scott and Jamal Bouzrara, will commence at 19:00 local time (18:00 GMT).
Stay tuned to PREMIUM TIMES for live updates from 7 p.m. as Africa’s football elite gather to celebrate excellence.
2024 CAF Award Categories
1. Men’s Player of the Year
2. Women’s Player of the Year
3. Men’s Coach of the Year
4. Women’s Coach of the Year
5. Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year
6. Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year
7. Men’s Interclub Player of the Year
8. Women’s Interclub Player of the Year
9. Men’s Young Player of the Year
10. Women’s Young Player of the Year
11. Men’s National Team of the Year
12. Women’s National Team of the Year
13. CAF/FIFPro Africa Best XI (Men)
14.CAF/FIFPro Africa Best XI (Women)
15. Africa FIFPro Best XI
16.Women Africa FIFPro Best XI
The venue is packed full with legends and superstars as activities for the CAF 2024 Awards is officially underway with welcome speeches from the hosts
The CAF President Patrice Motsepe is set for his Opening Remarks
The CAF President is happy with the giant strides by African players in world football
Guy Noupoue Elvis has been voted as the Best Assitant Referee Musataz Ibrahim has been voted as the Best Referee at the 2024 CAF Awards
Nigeria’s Super Falcons wins National Team of the Year (Women)
The NFF president Ibrahim Gusau has dedicated the award to the First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu for her support for women football
Reigning African champions the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire have predictably being voted Best National Team ( Men) at the CAF Awards 2024
Some entertainment to spice the night as African Dance group takes the stage
We are back and the next winner for the night is Ah-Ahly Men’s Club of the Year
This year, for this category the nominees are: Al Ahly (Egypt), (WINNER) Zamalek (Egypt) and Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
TP Mazembe (DR Congo) beats AS FAR (Morocco) and Edo Queens (Nigeria) to win Women’s Club of the Year
Men’s Interclub Player of the Year
Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns) emerges as the winner ahead of Ahmed Sayed (Egypt / Zamalek), Hussein El Shahat (Egypt / Al Ahly)
Nigeria sports Legend Mary Onyali announces Sanaâ Mssoudy (Morocco / AS FAR) as the winner of Women’s Interclub Player of the Year
The next category of the night is the Women Goalkeeper of the Year
Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria / Paris FC) is the winner again ahead of Andile Dlamini (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)
