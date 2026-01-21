The Lagos Polo Club has announced the dates and structure for the 2026 edition of the NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament (LIPT).

The announcement was made on Monday during a press briefing at the historic Lagos Polo Club grounds in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Scheduled to hold from 27 January to 15 February, the tournament will span three weeks of competitive polo, social engagements and cultural exchange, drawing players, patrons and spectators from Nigeria and abroad.

According to the organisers, the 2026 tournament will feature four key competitions that reflect varying levels of play within the sport.

The Chapel Hill Denham Open Cup (10–12 goal handicap) will headline the opening week, running from 26 January to 1 February.

This will be followed by the Majekodunmi Cup (14 goals and above handicap) in the second week, from 2 February to 8 February.

The final week, from February 9 to February 15, will host the Low Cup (6–8 goal handicap), while the Silver Cup (0–2 goal handicap) will run concurrently throughout the three weeks.

‘Competitive Action, Inclusion’

Speaking at the briefing, President of the Lagos Polo Club, Adeyemo Alakija, said the 2026 edition, his first as president, would focus on competitive excellence, inclusivity and enhanced social engagement.

“This year, we expect a lot of polo action, a lot of camaraderie within ourselves, and a lot of social events lined up.

“We also hope the weather cooperates with us so that we can have a very successful event,” Alakija said.

Addressing the perception of polo as an ‘elite sport,’ Alakija stressed the club’s commitment to widening access and participation.

“We want to correct the misconception that polo is only for high-net-worth individuals. We are covering all demographics, from children and ladies to students.

“We have a Riding Academy and a Polo Academy here, allowing people to transition from learning to ride into actually playing polo,” he said.

He added that experienced patrons continue to support emerging players by providing horses and mentorship, thereby nurturing new talent within the sport.

Entertainment Line-up

Alakija also confirmed that guest performers would feature during the tournament but said the identities of the artists would remain undisclosed for now.

“We have guest artists lined up, but I can’t give you the names yet. Watch this space, we’re having guest artists we’ve never had before,” he said.

Teams, Horses, Crowd Management

Also speaking, Tournament Manager Usman Dantata disclosed that close to 30 teams, comprising about 120 players, will compete in the tournament.

“Over the three weeks, you’re looking at roughly 480 horses being on and off the field,” Dantata said.

He explained that polo horses are sourced both locally and internationally, with many imported from countries such as Argentina, South Africa and Sudan, while others are trained within Nigeria.

On security and crowd control, Dantata said comprehensive measures were in place.

“We have multiple layers of security, supported by Lagos State authorities, to ensure effective crowd, traffic and venue management throughout the tournament,” he said.

He added that the club would continue its practice of zoning spectator areas through ticketing to maintain safety and order.

Both officials emphasised that the Lagos International Polo Tournament extends beyond sport, contributing to Lagos’ hospitality, tourism and creative sectors.

Dantata noted that the tournament has historically helped break barriers around polo’s elitist image by developing local grooms into professional players and patrons over time.

“It all depends on passion for the game. Polo, like any sport, opens doors for those willing to grow within it,” he said.

Founded in 1904, the Lagos Polo Club is one of the oldest polo clubs in Africa, with a history spanning over 120 years.

Over the decades, it has hosted generations of Nigerian leaders, diplomats and international guests, while positioning Lagos as a recognised destination on the global polo circuit.