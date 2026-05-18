‎Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said that the government was ready to listen to the demands of abductors of pupils, students and teachers kidnapped during attacks on schools in Oriire Local Government Area, in order to secure their safe release.

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‎Mr Makinde stated this on Monday while addressing journalists at his private residence in Kolapo Ishola Estate, Ibadan, on the kidnapping incident that occurred in Ahoro Esinele Community in Oriire Local Government Area.

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‎He, however, said that the state would never surrender to terrorism, assuring that all efforts were being intensified to ensure the victims returned home unharmed.

‎“We have now conclusively confirmed that at the Community Secondary School, seven students were abducted, while at the First Baptist Primary and Nursery School, 18 children were abducted alongside seven teachers.

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‎“Unfortunately, as I reported yesterday, one of them was killed.”

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‎Mr Makinde described the situation as “fluid and difficult,” noting that security operatives were still carrying out rescue operations in the area.

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‎“The operation is still ongoing. It remains a very fluid and difficult situation for our troops on the ground.

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“I will therefore appeal for responsible reporting because this is not about sensationalism; it involves human lives,” he said.

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‎The governor disclosed that the state government had established an operational situation room at the Oyo State Police Command headquarters to coordinate rescue efforts and provide verified information to the public.

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‎“We have set up an operational centre at the police headquarters here. The Commissioner of Police will coordinate the situation room and provide the required information,” he added.

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‎Speaking on security reinforcement, Mr Makinde confirmed that the surveillance aircraft procured by the state government had arrived in Nigeria and were currently being assembled at the Nigerian Air Force hangar in Lagos.

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‎“The manufacturers from China arrived about three days ago and will require roughly two weeks to complete the process.

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‎“I can say conclusively that the surveillance aircraft will become operational on or before the end of June,” the governor stated.

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‎He explained that the aircraft were procured proactively to monitor border communities between Oyo and neighbouring states, as well as the international border with the Republic of Benin.

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‎“We were proactive because we wanted to cover the borderline between Oyo and Kwara states, as well as the international border between our state and the Republic of Benin, although we did not anticipate this particular incident,” he said.

‎Mr Makinde appealed to the abductors to release the victims promptly, insisting that the government was willing to engage them to save lives.

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‎“We will do everything possible to ensure that our children and their teachers return safely.

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‎“These are not foreigners; they are our people.

“Whatever their demands may be, we are ready to listen and address the ones we can as a state government.

“The children and their teachers must be released without delay,” he said.

(NAN)