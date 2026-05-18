The incumbent House of Representatives members from Ebonyi State have been declared winners of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries held across the six federal constituencies of the state on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the six federal lawmakers were beneficiaries of the consensus arrangement anchored by Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebony for various political positions in the state for the 2027 general elections.

The Afikpo and Edda Federal Constituency, however, became a near exception as a former Minister of State for Health, Joseph Ekumankama, went on to contest in the primary despite incumbent Iduma Igariwey being chosen as the consensus aspirant.

Chairman of the APC National Electoral Committee for House of Representatives Primaries, Kennedy Ekong, on Sunday, announced that the primaries were free and fair and hailed the party faithful for a seamless process.

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The electoral committee chairman announced that Emmanuel Uguru won the primary for Abakaliki and Izzi Federal Constituency, while Nwachukwu Eze won for Ohaukwu and Ebonyi Federal Constituency.

“Chief Chinedu Ogah won for Ezza South and Ikwo Federal Constituency, Mr Joseph Nwobasi for Ezza North and Ishielu Federal Constituency and Chief Kama Nkemkanma for Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo (OHANIVO) Federal Constituency.

“Chief Igariwey Iduma won the primary for Afikpo and Edda Federal Constituency,” he announced.

The member representing Ohanivo Federal Constituency, Mr Kama thanked the party faithful for his victory and pledged to deliver more democracy dividends to his constituents.

Mr Kama said he was delighted for an opportunity to seek a second term and specifically thanked Governor Francis Nwifuru for standing by the federal lawmakers throughout the entire process.

“Retaining experienced lawmakers is crucial to securing greater influence and benefits for the constituency.

“You cannot buy ranking membership in the market, and the governor, who was a former parliamentarian understands the importance of this fact,” he said.

The member representing Afikpo and Edda Federal Constituency, Mr Iduma also thanked God and his people for his victory and debunked the insinuation that he was earlier disqualified by the party’s screening committee.

Mr Iduma said that mischief makers masterminded the failed campaign to smear him but his victory has proven that he was firmly in contention for re-election to the house.

“I am seeking a fourth term in the national assembly and my constituents should expect a stronger and more robust representation when I am eventually re– elected,” he said.

(NAN)