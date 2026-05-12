The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday opposed an attempt by the defence to delay the trial of an Austrian national accused of failing to declare $800,575 and €651,505 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The Austrian, identified as Kavlak Onal, is facing a two counts of money laundering before Judge Yelim Bogoro of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Mr Onal was arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on 16 December 2025 while preparing to board an Emirates Airline flight to Dubai.

According to the prosecution, he allegedly failed to declare the foreign currencies at the airport’s Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Currency Declaration Desk.

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The defendant was subsequently handed over to the EFCC for investigation and arraigned on 9 January.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Defence seeks adjournment

At Tuesday’s proceedings, defence lawyer Omon Omofona informed the court that the lead lawyer was handling another matter in a different court and asked for an adjournment.

But the prosecution lawyer, Bilikisu Buhari, opposed the request, reminding the court that accelerated hearing had earlier been granted in the matter.

“The witness is on official assignment, but left his duty post to be here,” Ms Buhari said.

“It is proper that the counsel already present in court be briefed on the matter and proceed accordingly.

“This is a criminal trial, and the image of the country is also at stake.”

Responding, Mr Omofona urged the court to grant the application in the interest of fair hearing.

In her ruling, Ms Bogoro held that the defence lawyer already present in court should take note of the proceedings and brief the lead defence lawyer accordingly.

She subsequently directed that the trial should continue and fixed 13 July for the cross-examination of the second prosecution witness.

Immigration officer testifies

The prosecution thereafter called its second witness, Sani Ibrahim, an officer of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) attached to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos

Led in evidence by Ms Buhari, the witness told the court that he encountered the defendant in December 2025 after a colleague informed him about a passenger travelling to Dubai aboard Emirates Airline who needed assistance because he was ill.

“My colleague requested that I assist the defendant into the departure hall after he had collected his boarding pass,” Mr Ibrahim said.

“He also informed me that the passenger was ill.”

The witness said he thereafter met the defendant at the Emirates Airline counter, collected his passport and boarding pass, and escorted him into the departure hall.

According to him, the defendant later requested to be taken to the airport lounge because he was unwell.

“I cleared him and took him to the AVSEC Aviation Security point, where his luggage was to be screened,” the witness said.

He said aviation security officials became suspicious after scanning the defendant’s luggage.

“After the bag was scanned, AVSEC personnel discovered suspicious items inside the bag,” he explained.

“When I asked him what was inside the bag, he said they were medicines and other personal belongings.

“He, however, did not mention that he had money inside the bag.”

Discovery of cash

Mr Ibrahim further told the court that he later escorted the defendant to Customs officials for currency declaration procedures.

According to him, a Customs officer identified as Yusuf Suleiman asked the defendant whether he had any currency to declare, and the defendant answered in the negative.

The witness noted that Customs officials then requested to search the luggage, and the defendant consented.

During the search, officials reportedly discovered an envelope containing United States dollars, prompting a more detailed examination of the bag.

“In the process, they discovered a huge amount of money, the likes of which I had never seen in my life,” the witness told the court.

He added that the defendant was immediately taken to the Customs office, after which the authorities requested him to make a written statement.

Charges

In the first count, the EFCC accused Mr Onal of failing to declare $800,575 to the Nigeria Customs Service at the Lagos airport, contrary to Section 3(5) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The second count alleges that he also failed to declare €651,505 to the agency, an offence punishable under the same provision of the law.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Suleiman, who was the first prosecution witness in the case, told the court how the Austrian national was intercepted during a routine screening at the Lagos airport.

The witness had testified that customs officials discovered the undeclared foreign currencies concealed in the defendant’s luggage before he was handed over to the EFCC for further investigation.

The anti-graft agency subsequently arraigned Mr Onal before the court on two counts bordering on alleged money laundering.