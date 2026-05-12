Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has approved the deposition of Oba Joseph Oloyede as the Apetumodu of Ipetumodu in Ife North Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday in Osogbo, the state capital, by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed.

According to the statement, Mr Oloyede’s deposition followed his conviction in the United States on tax fraud and money laundering charges.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that US District Judge Christopher A. Boyko, on 26 August 2025, jailed Mr Oloyede for 56 months (four years and eight months) for COVID funds-related fraud.

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The former traditional ruler, 62 years old at the time of the verdict, who holds both US and Nigerian citizenship and resides in Medina, Ohio, was convicted and jailed after pleading guilty to the charges.

Mr Rasheed said the governor’s decision followed the receipt of the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Ohio court judgement convicting the traditional ruler.

He noted that, in 2025, the State Executive Council directed the Ministry of Local Government to write to the Ohio Court to obtain a certified true copy (CTC) of the judgment to serve as the basis for government action.

According to him, the council justified its decision to contact the Ohio court on the grounds that government decisions should not be based solely on social media reports.

Mr Rasheed said that the ‘Deposition Order’ signed by the governor on 7 May was predicated on the need to maintain peace, order and good governance, as well as preserve the honour and integrity of the royal stool.

He added that the order cited the fraudulent conduct of Mr Oloyede as established by the United States court.

According to Mr Rasheed, the crimes to which the deposed traditional ruler pleaded guilty, his public trial and conviction, had brought the institution of Obaship and the stool of the Apetumodu of Ipetumodu into disrepute and public odium.

He said this necessitated his deposition.

Mr Rasheed said Mr Oloyede was sentenced to 56 months imprisonment on 26 Auust 2025, by the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio for offences of wire fraud, filing false tax returns and engaging in monetary transactions involving criminally derived property.

Vacant stool

He said that following the deposition, the stool of the Apetumodu of Ipetumodu had been declared vacant, while the necessary process for the appointment of a new Apetumodu would commence at the appropriate time.

The governor appealed to the people of Ipetumodu to remain peaceful and law-abiding while the process of selecting a new traditional ruler is ongoing.

(NAN)