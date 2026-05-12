Participants of Senior Course 48 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji, Kaduna, have commended Jigawa State for its peaceful atmosphere, hospitality, and sustained efforts toward strengthening security and community engagement.

The commendation came during a courtesy visit to Governor Umar Namadi at Government House, Dutse, as part of the college’s nationwide study tour.

Leading the delegation, the Commandant of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Alfred Olugbenga Shogbanmu, an Air Vice Marshal said Jigawa State was deliberately selected for the exercise because of its reputation as one of the most peaceful and stable states in Nigeria.

“Anytime Jigawa State is mentioned, the general response is always that Jigawa is peaceful, stable, and welcoming,” the commandant stated.

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He explained that the visit was part of the college’s annual Nigerian Study Tour designed to expose participants to practical governance and security realities across selected states in the federation.

According to him, this year’s study tour is anchored on the theme “Promoting Community Engagement for Enhanced National Security and Prosperity.”

Mr Shogbanmu noted that the college considered it part of its responsibility to contribute practical ideas toward addressing contemporary national challenges through research and policy engagement.

“What we do from time to time is identify major national issues and task our students to study them critically,” he said.

The commandant further disclosed that the participants would spend the next few days engaging with relevant stakeholders and institutions across Jigawa State to study measures put in place to sustain peace, security, and development.

Earlier, the team leader of the delegation and director of the Land Warfare Department at AFCSC, B O Brigadier General Omopariola, a Brigadier General described Jigawa State as peaceful, hospitable, and development-oriented.

He explained that the study tour was designed to provide participants with firsthand information on governance, security management, and community engagement initiatives being implemented across selected states in Nigeria.

Responding, Governor Namadi expressed appreciation to the leadership of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College for selecting Jigawa State for the exercise and commended the Commandant for personally leading the delegation.

“Your presence here today demonstrates the confidence you have in Jigawa State, and I want to assure you that the government and people of the state truly appreciate this gesture,” the governor said.

Mr Namadi assured the delegation that all ministries, departments, and agencies of government had been directed to provide the participants with all necessary support and information required for their study and research activities.

The governor reiterated that Jigawa remained one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria and attributed this achievement to the grace of God, cooperation among security agencies, and sustained collaboration between government and citizens.

“We shall continue to pray for peace, and we shall continue to do everything necessary to sustain it.”

Governor Namadi also commended security formations operating within the state, particularly the 26 Armoured Brigade and other security agencies, for their professionalism and commitment to maintaining peace and stability.

He assured the delegation that the Jigawa State government would continue to support initiatives capable of promoting peaceful coexistence, strengthening national security, and advancing sustainable development.

The delegation comprises senior military officers, directing staff, and participants drawn from the Armed Forces of Nigeria as well as friendly foreign countries, including Ghana, the Republic of Benin, and Chad.