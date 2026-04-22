The Governing Council of Tai Solarin Federal University of Education (TASFUED) has announced the appointment of Samuel Oladipo as the new Vice Chancellor of the institution.

The professor will assume office as the third indigenous Vice Chancellor and the sixth substantive Vice Chancellor of Nigeria’s premier University of Education.

Mr Oladipo, a distinguished Professor of Social Psychology and a foundation faculty member of TASUED, brings decades of academic excellence, administrative astuteness, and a deep commitment to value-driven Education to the university’s highest office, a statement by Sunday Oke, registrar and secretary to university’s governing council, said.

Announcing the appointment, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Rahamon Bello, at the end of Council meeting on Tuesday, praised Prof. Oladipo’s impressive track record, noting his emergence as a product of merit, doggedness, and an unwavering dedication to the University’s founding ethos.

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Professor Oladipo’s Profile

Born into the family of late Mr. & Mrs. Amos Oladipo of Agbaakin Compound, Akinmoorin, Oyo State, on 29 June 1969, Prof. Oladipo joined Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE) in 1999 and became a foundation faculty member when it was upgraded to TASUED in 2005. He rose to the rank of Professor in October 2014.

Prior to his appointment as Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oladipo served the university in numerous key capacities, including:

· Chairman, University Result Vetting Board

· Pioneer Director, Directorate of Research and External Relations (DRER)

· Pioneer Dean, College of Specialized and Professional Education (COSPED)

· Deputy Director, Directorate of Academic Planning, Quality Assurance and Research (DAPQAR)

· Sub-Dean, College of Applied Education and Vocational Technology (COAVOT)

He also held a sabbatical appointment at Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, and completed a post-doctoral fellowship at North-West University, Mafikeng, South Africa (2013–2015). He is a recipient of the prestigious National Research Fund.

A Prolific Scholar & Mentor

Prof. Oladipo has over 70 peer-reviewed journal articles, 10 edited academic books, numerous book chapters, and over 15 Christian books to his credit. He recently completed a TETFund-sponsored research on Development and Validation of Psycho-Educational Counselling Intervention Programme for Survivors of Child Sexual Abuse in Nigeria.

His research interests span spirituality and health, help-seeking behaviour, gender-based violence, child abuse, and psychological scale development.

He is a member of the American Psychological Association, Psychological Association of Nigeria, Nigeria Social Psychology Association, Counselling Psychology Association of Nigeria, and the African Scientist Organisation.

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Personal Life

Prof. Oladipo is a pastor, teacher of teachers, and an astute administrator known for his doggedness, accuracy, discipline, and punctuality. He enjoys writing, swimming, singing, and making friends. He is happily married to Mrs. Christianah P. Oladipo, and their marriage is blessed with children.

His appointment takes effect from 5th May 2026.

SIGNED:

Sunday Oladapo Oke , FCIA, fisn,MNIM

Registrar and Secretary to Council