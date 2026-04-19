A Nigerian doctoral student, Muneer Yaqub, has been named the winner of the Outstanding Graduate Student Award (PhD) at the University of Texas at Dallas in the United States.

In a letter dated 2 March, the university said the award recognises academic excellence, service (to the discipline, university or community), and perseverance in the face of challenges.

The award was conferred by the university’s Office of Graduate Education.

Selection and award

Mr Yaqub was nominated by the School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics before emerging as the overall winner.

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“You were first nominated by the School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics’ Associate Dean for Graduate Education; then, you were selected from amongst six schools’ nominations,” the statement said.

The award comes with a $1,000 honorarium and a certificate to recognise contributions.

The university also invited Mr Yaqub to attend the “Celebration of Excellence in Graduate Education,” scheduled for 17 April at the McDermott Library, Dallas.

The University noted that his nominator, Nicholas Dillon, would also attend, while adding that recipients who are unable to attend would still be recognised, with certificates sent to them.

In the letter, the Vice Provost for Global Engagement and Dean of Graduate Education, Juan González, congratulated Mr Yaqub on the achievement.

Mr González said, “Thank you for your contributions to this university (and beyond) through your academic accomplishments, service, and perseverance.

About winner

Mr Yaqub is a PhD candidate in Molecular and Cell Biology at The University of Texas at Dallas (UTD), where he investigates highly drug-resistant hospital-acquired pathogens.

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Before moving to the US on a fully funded fellowship, Mr Yaqub earned his Bachelor’s degree in Microbiology from Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, Nigeria.

At the University of Texas, he has held several leadership roles, including the first Graduate Student Representative for the Department of Biological Sciences, and the pioneer President of the UTD Global Ambassadors programme for international students.

His academic excellence has been recognised with over a dozen awards, scholarships and fellowships, including the Julia Williams Van Ness Merit Scholarship, the Natural Sciences and Mathematics Travel Award, and the American Society for Microbiology’s Future Leaders Mentorship Fellowship. He has presented his research at major conferences, including ASM Microbe and the Cold Spring Harbour Laboratory.

Mr Yaqub is also the author of “Greener Pasture: How to Secure a Fully Funded Master’s and PhD Scholarship in the US.” His writings have appeared in outlets such as The New York Times and Science Magazine.