The Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) has called on the Nigerian government to immediately end the prolonged oil well fires at Ororo 1 in Ondo State and a wellhead blaze in Okrika, Rivers State, warning that the incidents continue to devastate ecosystems and local livelihoods.

The group made the call to mark Earth Day 2026, themed “Our Power, Our Planet,” which focuses on accelerating the transition to clean energy, reducing emissions and protecting biodiversity.

In a statement, HOMEF said that for the fire continue burning within the two states for years reflects gaps in environmental governance and emergency response.

HOMEF noted that the Ororo 1 well, located off the coast of Awoye in Ondo State, has burned for six years, while a wellhead fire at Ofiomina-Ama community in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State has raged for two years.

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The organisation described the sites as “time bombs” requiring urgent decommissioning, clean-up and support for affected communities.

“Protecting the Earth is not a choice, but a necessity for the health, economy and security of every nation,” said Nnimmo Bassey, HOMEF’s executive director, who called for sustained investment in environmental remediation and restoration.

Mr Bassey said the Earth Day theme points to the need for individual and collective action. He added that human activities must shift from extractive practices to stewardship.

“Our planet’s ecosystems are the foundation of all life. From the air we breathe to the water we drink, the gifts of nature are irreplaceable,” he said.

He warned that continued environmental degradation could undermine food security and public health.

HOMEF said the ongoing fires compound environmental harms such as oil pollution, gas flaring and deforestation, which are prevalent in Nigeria’s oil-producing regions.

The group called on authorities to prioritise extinguishing the fires, rehabilitating polluted environments and providing relief for impacted residents.

It also called on citizens to adopt environmentally responsible practices, including reducing single-use plastics, supporting zero-waste systems and planting trees.

The group said Earth Day should serve not only as a moment of reflection but as a call to action to protect the planet for present and future generations.

In recent years, fire outbreaks at oil wells have become common. PREMIUM TIMES had reported the Okrika oil well fire since 2024 including fire outbreak at the Akaso 4 wellhead located offshore Rivers State.