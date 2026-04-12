The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Bola Tinubu “to direct Dr Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, and the Management of both the Nigerian Communications Satellite Ltd (NIGCOMSAT) and the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA) to account for and explain the whereabouts of the alleged missing or diverted ₦2.9 billion of public funds from NIGCOMSAT and NNRA.”

SERAP urged him “to direct Mr Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and anti-corruption agencies to investigate the alleged missing or diverted funds, and any other diverted public funds from the two agencies documented in previous annual reports by the Auditor-General.”

SERAP also urged him “to direct NIGCOMSAT to disclose the shareholders and beneficial owners of the company which collected ₦465 million in ‘unauthorised investment’ from the agency.”

SERAP said, “Anyone suspected to be responsible should face prosecution as appropriate, if there is sufficient admissible evidence, and any missing or diverted public funds should be fully recovered and remitted to the treasury.”

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The grave allegations are documented in the latest annual report published by the Auditor-General on 9 September 2025.

In the letter dated 11 April 2026 and signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “These allegations, involving critical public institutions, represent a grave violation of the public trust and a fundamental breach of Nigeria’s anti-corruption laws and international obligations.”

SERAP said, “Accountability in NIGCOMSAT and NNRA is critical given their strategic roles in Nigeria’s digital economy and national safety systems. Mismanagement in these agencies not only wastes scarce public resources but also threatens national development, technological progress, and public safety.”

According to SERAP, “Ensuring accountability is therefore essential to protecting both Nigeria’s present and its future.”

The letter, read in part: “These grave allegations suggest a systemic pattern of financial mismanagement, opacity, and corruption within an agency entrusted with advancing Nigeria’s digital and communications infrastructure.”

“The allegations also raise serious questions about compliance with basic financial regulations and procurement standards in an agency responsible for nuclear safety and public protection.”

“Any official or agency entrusted with public resources must be held to the highest standards of transparency and accountability. Nigerians have a right to know how their money is spent.”

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within 7 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall consider appropriate legal actions to compel your government, NIGCOMSAT and NNRA to comply with our request in the public interest.”

“These allegations, if left unaddressed, will continue to undermine public confidence in government institutions, weaken Nigeria’s anti-corruption framework, and deprive citizens of resources needed for development.”

“The Nigerian Communications Satellite Ltd (NIGCOMSAT), Abuja, failed to account for over ₦465 million [₦465,000,000.00], ‘being unauthorised investment in Gicell Wireless Ltd. NIGCOMSAT ‘paid the ₦465 million for 200,000 ordinary shares in Gicell Wireless Ltd.”

“Gicell Wireless ‘had an authorised share capital of one million ordinary shares of ₦1.00 each.’ The purported ‘strategic investment was made without the approvals of the Minister of Science and Technology and the Accountant-General of the Federation.’ NIGCOMSAT claimed that ‘the total capitalisation of Gicell Wireless Ltd was US$500 million’, but without any documents and due process.”

“There was also ‘no evidence that a competent Investment Analyst performed investment appraisal.’ Also, ‘the investment agreement revealed that the payment [consideration] was calculated based on a currency exchange rate of ₦130.00 to US$1.00’, but ‘the company is a wholly owned Nigerian company.’ The Auditor-General fears ‘the money [₦465 million] may have been diverted.’”

“NIGCOMSAT also made ‘ineligible, irregular and wrong payments of over ₦3 million [₦3,122,690.00] to staff.’ The money was ‘spent on reimbursable expenses to staff’, but ‘without due process and any documents on what the payments were meant for.’ The Auditor-General fears ‘the money may have been diverted.’”

“NIGCOMSAT made ‘irregular and wrong payment of rent of over ₦4.3 million [₦4,371,428.58] for Lagos regional office. A 3-bedroom flat ‘situated at No Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos was leased to NIGCOMSAT as the Lessee and another consultant as the Lessor for the period of two years between 2016 to 2018 for ₦10,395.000.”

“But ‘the payment was made to a wrong property agent.’ NIGCOMSAT ‘requested a refund of rent of ₦4,371,428.58 wrongly paid to a consultant,’ but ‘there was no evidence that the consultant refunded the money.’ The Auditor-General fears ‘the money may have been diverted.’”

“NIGCOMSAT also ‘paid over ₦3.4 million [₦3,485,000.00] to its staff members between February and December 2020 for the installation of vertical curtains, media campaign, design of logo brand, production of business card for marketing staff, etc.’”

“But ‘the payment was made without following due process and procurement procedures. The Auditor-General fears ‘the money may have been diverted.’ He wants the money recovered and remitted to the treasury.”

“The Auditor-General noted that the above alleged diverted public funds by NIGCOMSAT covered the periods of January 2020 to December 2020.”

“NIGCOMSAT reportedly failed to ‘remit over ₦507 million [₦507,980,087.33] of its internally generated revenue to the Consolidated Revenue Fund.’ The Auditor-General fears ‘the money may have been diverted.’ He wants ‘the money plus all accrued interests’ recovered and remitted to the treasury.”

“NIGCOMSAT failed to account for ‘over ₦6 million [₦6,138,113.59] being payment for store items that were never supplied.’ The Auditor-General fears ‘the money may have been diverted.’ He wants the money recovered and remitted to the treasury.”

“NIGCOMSAT also ‘irregularly transferred over ₦84 million [₦84,780,260.99] from REMITTA account to an account named Special Project account at different times during the year 2021,’ but ‘without any basis’.”

“There was also ‘no evidence of how the transferred funds were spent or utilized, to validate the genuineness of the transferred funds.’ The Auditor-General fears ‘the money may have been diverted.’”

“NIGCOMSAT failed to ‘recover debts totalling over ₦1.6 billion [₦1,686,453,686.00].’ Some of ‘the reported debts had been static for more than 4 years.’”

“The Auditor-General wants ‘NIGCOMSAT to account for the money, provide the evidence of actions taken and the amount recovered out of the outstanding debts, and forward evidence of remittance.’”

“NIGCOMSAT ‘failed to remit over ₦64 million [₦64,727,215.00] of statutory taxes deducted from payments made to various contractors and other beneficiaries as at 31st December, 2020.’ The Auditor-General fears ‘the money may have been lost.’”

“The Auditor-General noted that the above alleged diverted and lost public funds in NIGCOMSAT covered the periods of January 2021 to December 2021.”

“The Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA), Abuja ‘paid over ₦4 million [₦4,350,400.00] for training of its officers in device optimization and security, basic training for frontline officers between March and June 2021’, but ‘without any documents and evidence that the training actually took place.’”

“The NNRA also ‘failed to provide any details such as the list of participants, attendance register, certificate of attendance, details of venue and programme completion reports.’ The Auditor-General fears ‘the money may have been diverted.’”

“NNRA ‘paid over ₦16 million [₦16,736,675.00] for ICT equipment but without any approval. There ‘risks that the payments were for items not supplied.’ The Auditor-General fears ‘the money may have been lost.’”

“NNRA also ‘paid over ₦33 million [₦33,480,898.00] for store items such as window blinds, solar inverters, branded mugs, purchase of diesel, etc’, but the items were never supplied. The Auditor-General fears ‘the money may have been diverted.’”

“NNRA ‘paid over ₦15 million [₦15,026,098.00] for activities such as induction of SERVICOM desk officers, zonal sensitization of NNRA staff, strategic revenue growth programme, coding of items, but without any documents.’ The Auditor-General fears ‘the money may have been diverted.’”

“NNRA also ‘spent ₦1.5 million [₦1,500,000.00] as cash advance to a staff to purchase branded mugs for the agency, but without following the procurement procedures.’ The Auditor-General fears ‘the money may have been diverted.’”

“The Auditor-General noted that the above alleged diverted and lost public funds in NNRA covered the periods of January 2021 to December 2021.”

“NNRA also ‘paid over ₦9 million [₦9,097,125.00] to buy store items such as ribbons and films for the printing of ID cards, pumping machines, toner cartridges, etc, but without any documents. The ‘items were never supplied.’ The Auditor-General fears ‘the money may have been diverted.’”

“NNRA ‘failed to retire over ₦6 million [₦6,501,163.43] of cash advances granted to six staff in 2022 for the purchase of various items, payment of electricity bills and servicing of meetings.’ The Auditor-General fears ‘the money may have been diverted.’”

“NNRA ‘paid over ₦2 million [₦2,054,350.00] as course fees to two of its officers to participate in a programme on International Executive Development in Dubai but there was no evidence that the officers actually attended the training’. The Auditor-General fears ‘the money may have been lost.’”

“NNRA also ‘collected over ₦1.9 million [₦1,950,000.00] through Remita on behalf of the agency as penalty fees in 2022, but the amount was not recorded in the cashbook, resulting in the understatement of the agency’s revenue inflows for the 2022 financial year. There ‘were risks of loss of government revenue.’”

“The Auditor-General wants NNRA ‘to account for the money, and show evidence that the transactions have been recognized in the cashbook for the period under review or face sanctions relating to failure to collect and account for government revenue and gross misconduct.’”

“The Auditor-General noted that the above alleged diverted and lost public funds in NNRA covered the periods of January 2022 to December 2022.”