The Lagos State Sports Commission has announced plans for the 2026 Swimming Trials, scheduled for Sunday, 22 March, at the Rowe Park Sports Complex in Yaba, as part of efforts to enhance grassroots development in aquatic sports.

The trials are open to male and female swimmers aged 16 and under, with competitions held in three categories: 15–16 years, 13–14 years, and 12 years and under. Events will cover a wide range of disciplines, including the 50m and 100m freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke, and butterfly races, as well as the 4x50m mixed freestyle and medley relays.

Speaking with journalists ahead of the trials, the Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, described the exercise as a key part of the state’s long-term sports development strategy.

“These trials are not merely a selection exercise; they are a declaration of intent,” Mr Fatodu stated. “We are deliberate about unearthing talent at its most formative stage, and equally deliberate about providing the structures within which that talent can flourish. Every young swimmer who stands on the block at the Rowe Park Swimming Pool on March 22, 2026, represents the future of Lagos aquatics and, by extension, the future of Nigerian aquatics. We have put in place the right conditions; now it is time for our athletes to rise to the occasion.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Lagos State Aquatics Association, Aderoju Ope-Ajayi, said the initiative is designed to build a sustainable structure for swimming in the state.

“This is about legacy,” Ms Ope-Ajayi said with unmistakable conviction. “The trials go beyond identifying swimmers for a season, we are building a culture of competitive aquatics in Lagos, one that is structured, inclusive and sustainable. We want every parent in this state to see the swimming pool as a place of opportunity for their child, and every young athlete to understand that this pathway leads somewhere meaningful. The trials are an open door. I urge coaches, parents and our young swimmers to walk through it with full confidence and genuine ambition.”

The trials come amid ongoing efforts by the Lagos State Government, under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to invest in sports development. The administration has prioritised infrastructure upgrades and youth-focused programmes to enhance athlete development across various disciplines.

Officials say the swimming trials reflect a growing commitment to structured grassroots sports and are expected to serve as a platform for discovering and nurturing the next generation of elite swimmers.

Interested athletes and coaches have been advised to contact the Lagos State Aquatics Association for registration and further details ahead of the event.