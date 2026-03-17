A civic coalition, GoNigeria, has called for urgent and credible electoral reforms, warning that declining public confidence in Nigeria’s electoral process poses a serious threat to the country’s democratic stability.

In a statement released Tuesday by the Convener, Atedo Peterside, on behalf of GoNigeria, the group said Nigeria’s democracy rests on four critical pillars: electoral reform, judicial reform, freedom of speech, and the security of life and property. They also argued that credible elections remain the foundation for legitimate governance and institutional trust.

“Elections do not simply choose leaders; they determine whether power is accepted as legitimate, whether institutions are trusted, and whether governance will be effective,” the group said.

According to the coalition, elections are more than a process for selecting leaders; they determine whether political authority is widely accepted and whether democratic institutions retain public confidence.

The group recalled that the Justice Mohammed Uwais-led Electoral Reform Committee had earlier outlined key steps to strengthen Nigeria’s electoral system, including ensuring the independence of the electoral body, improving transparency, establishing credible dispute resolution mechanisms, and enforcing electoral laws.

Past reforms

GoNigeria noted that reforms introduced in recent years, such as biometric voter registration, Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs), and electronic accreditation, were designed to reduce manipulation and strengthen transparency in the electoral process.

It described the 2015 general elections as a high point for Nigeria’s democracy but warned that progress has since weakened, particularly following the 2019 and 2023 polls.

According to the group, inconsistent application of technology, weak enforcement of electoral rules, and the growing reliance on courts to determine election outcomes have contributed to declining public trust.

The coalition cited survey data indicating that fewer than half of Nigerians currently express confidence in the electoral commission, with distrust particularly pronounced in the South-South and South-East regions.

Among Nigerians aged 18 to 35, nearly three-quarters reportedly lack confidence in the electoral system’s ability to deliver free and fair elections.

“These figures represent a significant democratic fault line,” the statement said, warning that weak electoral systems can lead to violence, unaccountable leadership, and weakened institutions.

GoNigeria also pointed to concerns about provisions that allow electoral officers to resort to manual transmission of results during network failures. It said such risks could be mitigated through clearer operational guidelines, stronger safeguards, and transparent procedures that reinforce technology as a tool for accountability.

Recent assent to the Electoral Act 2026

Following the recent assent to the Electoral Act 2026, the group urged authorities and stakeholders to focus on implementation and rebuilding public trust in the electoral process.

“Elections in Nigeria must ultimately be decided by the people and trusted by the people,” the group added.

GoNigeria said its advocacy will focus on promoting voter registration and participation, encouraging informed public debate on electoral transparency and the responsible use of technology, engaging institutions to close the gap between electoral laws and their implementation, and amplifying citizens’ demand for credible elections.

GoNigeria advocates

GoNigeria is a civic initiative led by 24 prominent advocates drawn from across Nigeria’s public, private, and civil society sectors.

The statement was issued on behalf of GoNigeria’s leadership, led by Mr Peterside as Convener, alongside the following advocates: Abubakar Siddique Mohammed, Aisha Yesufu, Arunma Oteh, Ayisha Osori, Obonganwan Barbara Etim James, Binta Max Gbinije, Dike Chukwumerije, Dudu Mamman Manuga, Folarin Falana (Falz), Hamzat Lawal, Ibrahim Dahiru Waziri and Kashim Ibrahim-Imam.

Others are Bishop Matthew Kukah, Muhammad Ali Pate, Muhammad Sanusi II (Emir of Kano), Ngozi Coker, Nuruddeen Lemu, Osita Chidoka, Salamatu Hussaini Suleiman, Sola Akinyede, Tomiwa Aladekomo, and Tony Rapu.

GoNigeria is an initiative of Anap Foundation.