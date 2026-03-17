In the fast-paced world of social media, where users swing between chasing trends and spreading misinformation, Jerry “SoftMadeIt” Chuks has carved out a distinct space for himself.

Through his captivating TikTok dance clips, he has drawn global attention and built a growing fan base.

SoftMadeIt began by sharing playful dance videos on the platform, but it was his creativity and consistency that set him apart.

Over time, he cultivated a loyal following and emerged as one of the fresh faces shaping Nigeria’s digital dance culture, an arena where trends often rise and fade overnight.

Speaking about how he started on TikTok in a 2022 interview with Pulse Ghana, SoftMadeIt said: “I have been on Instagram since like 2014, grinding. I was doing this church series where I imitated this pastor. They call him Daboski. He’s very funny. That particular content used to have reach and everything every Sunday. So, someone posted the video on TikTok. I was not on TikTok then. And I wasn’t using a good phone. So, that thing got me pissed, but not really shabby.

“So, I started using my friend’s phone to make TikToks on his own TikTok page. I finally got a good phone. Then I started posting my dance videos. I wasn’t having views. I was discouraged. I left TikTok. In April 2021, I posted just a headshot video of me showing off my open mouth. And my friend was yapping to me that I’m always on TikTok, sleeping on TikTok, waking up on TikTok. I was just watching videos then. So, I posted the video, dropped my phone, had my bath, and came back. In one hour, I had 200,000 views.”

Internet fame

Born in Festac Town, Lagos State, SoftMadeIt discovered his passion for dance at just four years old. Long before the era of internet fame, he entertained friends and family at weddings and social gatherings with his energetic moves.

As social media gained prominence, he naturally transitioned to posting his performances online. He not only embraced trending dances and challenges but also added his own unique flair, often influencing how others interpreted them.

Beyond that, he played a key role in popularising local trends such as the #GuitarDanceChallenge on TikTok, which gained traction and inspired countless recreations from other creators.

Audiences

A graduate of King’s College and Babcock University, SoftMadeIt has built a strong presence on TikTok, where he now commands over 5.6 million followers.

He has helped define what it means to be a digital dancer in Nigeria, using his platform to shape trends and influence audiences at scale.

“I have millions of followers on TikTok. And they’re good, very, very good families. I was really, really good with transitions. Even when I was on Instagram and my dance videos and everything. When I got my first 1 million views on a dance video on my page, I started posting more frequently. Then I had 2.8 million. That’s when I knew, okay, now they’ve accepted it. Then I shifted to transitions. I can say I’m professional because I’m professional”, he said.

His growing visibility and loyal audience earned him recognition in 2025 as one of Nigeria’s leading dance influencers. Earlier, in 2023, he won the “Force of TikTok” award at the prestigious Trendupp Awards.

Beyond personal achievements, SoftMadeIt, through collaborations with artists and the creation of viral dance trends, has helped drive demand for songs, often pushing them into wider global recognition.

His impact extends far beyond his own success. SoftMadeIt has demonstrated to young Nigerians that creativity, when combined with consistency, can open doors that once seemed out of reach.

Today, thousands of aspiring dancers and emerging influencers look to him as proof that talent, backed by perseverance and a strategic use of social media, can build genuine influence.

SoftMadelt

SoftMadelt is a member of “The Geng”, a home to social media influencers like Priscilla Ojo, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Ammie, Maliya Michael, Eronini, Tobe, Chisom, Frances Theodore, Beauty, and Susan Pwajok.

He began his career as a digital creator in 2015 and rose to fame as a dancer in 2020.

SoftMadelt has been an influencer for several brands and a singer, with some of his songs serving as backdrops for his carefully curated dance content or for other content catering to his digital creator niche.

He is also known for choreographing trending TikTok songs and dance moves, and is a big name among young dancers who got the courage to start dancing after watching his career trajectory.