A total of 55 out of the expected 57 All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship candidates for the 12 July local government election in Lagos State have emerged.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that candidates emerged at the primaries of the party conducted on Saturday in Ikeja.

NAN reports that some candidates emerged via consensus, while others were selected through voting by delegates.

No fewer than 1,539 delegates were expected to vote for chairmanship candidates for the 20 local governments and 37 local council development areas. However, primaries were not conducted for Yaba LCDA and Mainland LCDA owing to issues bordering on litigation, and so delegates were absent.

A total of 27 delegates voted to elect candidates for each of the councils where voting was conducted.

Announcing the winners after the process, the Chairman of the party’s Electoral Committee, Babatunde Ogala, said four chairmanship candidates emerged through consensus while 51 others contested to emerge.

According to him, the candidates that emerged via consensus and were affirmed by their delegates are Isa Jubril (Iba LCDA), Motunrayo Gbadebo (Ijede LCDA), Rasaq Kasali (Lekki LCDA) and Azeez Kareem (Otto Awori LCDA).

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Ogala declared Usman Hamzat as the elected candidate for Ifako-Ijaiye LG and Hameed Aroyehun for Igbogbo/Bayeku LCDA, Oluyemisi Rosiji (Ojokoro LCDA), Moyosore Ogunlewe (Kosofe LG), Olufemi Okeowo (Ifelodun LCDA), Olamilekan Akindipe (Ajeromi Ifelodun LG) and Suleiman Yusuf (Surulere LG).

According to him, others who emerged are Azeez Ogidan (Coker Aguda LCDA), Tola Oyedele (Agboyi-Ketu LCDA), Taoreed Taiwo (Ejigbo LCDA), Muibi Alade (Lagos Island East), Sanusi Ismail (Amuwo-Odofin LG), Muibat Rufia (Ojo LG) and Taiwo Oyekan (Lagos Island LG).

He gave the other winners as Wale Hameed (Ikorodu North LG), Samsudeen Agunbiade (Eti-Osa East LG), Humpey Babatunde (Badadry), Sura Animashaun (Epe LG), Adebayo Olasoju (Isolo LCDA), and Sesan Olowa (Ibeju-Lekki LCDA).

Wale Alomo (Ikosi-Ejinrin LCDA), Rauf Ibrahim (Badagry West LCDA), Adedayo Ladega (Ikorodu LG), Rasak Oloyede (Oriade LCDA), Abiodun Akinola (Orile Agege LCDA), Lateef Ashimin (Somolu), Bolanle Bada (Ikosi-Isheri LCDA), Kehinde Oloyede (Oshodi-Isolo LG), Sunday Benson (Imota LCDA), and Kazeem Sulaiman (Ikorodu West LCDA) were also announced as winners.

Shobanjo Idowu (Apapa), Peter Ajose (Olorunda LCDA), Monsuru Ismail (Eredo LCDA), Opeyemi Akindele (Mosan Okunola LCDA), Abiodun Agbaje (Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA), Ibrahim Akinpelu (Alimosho LG), Jimoh Olawale (Apapa Iganmu), Bukola Omofe (Bariga LCDA), Tunbosun Aruwe (Mushin LG), Olusegun Odunmbaku (Ojodu), Idris Balogun (Egbe- Idimu), Lasisi Akinsanya (Ikotun-Igando LCDA), Akeem Dauda (Ikeja LG) and Lawal Jakande (Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye LCDA) also emerged.

Other elected party flag bearers are Bola Oladunjoye (Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA), Moyo Adebanjo (Onigbongbo LCDA), Adeola Sheriff (Eti-Osa LCDA), Babatunde Azeez (Agege LG), Aminat Alabi (Iru/Victoria Island LCDA), Daniel Olufemi (Itire Ikate LCDA) and Jimoh Ishola for Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA.

NAN reports that some aspirants and their agents protested the outcomes of the primaries for some local governments.

Mr Ogala, who admitted that there might be a few human errors, urged the aggrieved aspirants to exercise their right to appeal after the exercise.

He said that the committee’s decision could be overturned by the APC Appeal Committee if confronted with facts.

Commending the delegates for patience and cooperation, Mr Ogala said the exercise was transparent and was done in the interest of the party.

NAN reports that councillorship primaries were also held across the different wards in the state.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

