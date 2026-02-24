‎The Ondo State Police Command has arrested 10 suspected kidnappers in the state capital, Akure.

The command’s spokesperson, Abayomi Jimoh, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said the suspects were in possession of huge sums of money collected as ransom when they were apprehended.

He gave their names of the suspects as Muritala Muhammed (22), Mustapha Adamu (20), Usman Ibrahim (25), Amisu Aruna (28), Asiru Abdulasis (20), Abduliu Sanni (22), and Ibrahim Suraju (20).

Others are Noah Isiaku (20), Abdulahi Suraju (20), and Arabi Hamet (18).

Mr Jimoh they were arrested on Sunday following a combined operation between the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Section and Visiting PMF personnel.

He said the operatives were said to have swiftly mobilised to locations along Ondo Road based on “credible and actionable intelligence.”

“During the operation, their operational motorcycle and ransom money was recovered from the suspects. Notably, part of the recovered cash comprised burnt currency notes, which are currently being documented as exhibits in the ongoing investigation,” Mr Jimon said.

‎”The suspects have made useful confessional statements, detailing the individual roles each played within the syndicate.

‎”Relevant exhibits recovered and are currently being processed for comprehensive investigation and further necessary action.”

‎He added that the command was working assiduously to unravel the full scope of the syndicate’s operations and to identify and apprehend other accomplices who may still be at large.

‎Ondo State had recently come under of attack by kidnappers, with some persons losing their lives in the process.

‎Last week, armed bandits attacked Eleyewo community in Ilu-Abo, in Akure North LGA of the state, abducting a couple and shooting one person.

‎A former Secretary to the Federal Government, Olu Falae, is the traditional ruler of the community.

Some days earlier, gunmen invaded the palace of the Alagamo of Agamo, Kehinde Falodun, and murdered him after riddling his body with bullets.

‎The police, a few days ago, announced the arrest of two persons allegedly serving as informants to a kidnapping syndicate in the state.

The two informants, who were aiding the syndicate’s logistic, were apprehended along with two motorbikes used for their operations.

‎Although, security agencies in the state have vowed to track down the killers, no one has been arrested so far in connection with the attack.