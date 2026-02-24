The President of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), Bunmi Gindeh, a captain, has credited decisive leadership and swift emergency response for preventing what he described as a potential tragedy during Monday’s fire outbreak at the Old International Terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

In a statement issued after the incident, NAAPE said the fire represented a significant operational disruption that tested the resilience of Nigeria’s aviation infrastructure.

The association noted, however, that the coordinated activation of emergency protocols by the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Olubunmi Kuku, ensured the protection of lives and the orderly management of airport operations.

According to NAAPE, airport authorities moved quickly to contain the outbreak, evacuate personnel from critical facilities including the control tower, mobilise emergency services, coordinate inter-agency response, provide medical attention to injured persons, and divert inbound international flights safely.

Mr Gindeh said the handling of the situation reflected institutional preparedness rather than panic.

“What we witnessed was not a reaction born out of confusion, but the execution of a prepared system. The immediate activation of the Emergency Operations Centre, the protection of lives, the structured evacuation process, and the orderly management of flight diversions demonstrate that FAAN had a workable emergency framework in place. Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku’s leadership ensured that a potentially tragic situation was stabilised with professionalism and clarity of command,” he said.

He added that aviation safety is best measured during moments of operational stress.

“Airports are complex operational ecosystems. When an incident affects critical infrastructure, the ripple effects can be severe, from air traffic control to passenger processing and airline operations. The fact that there was no loss of life and that operational order was progressively restored speaks to institutional discipline and coordinated crisis management,” he said.

NAAPE described the temporary suspension of operations and diversion of international flights as necessary safety measures, stressing that prioritising safety over convenience is central to responsible aviation management.

The association also commended FAAN’s multi-agency coordination involving firefighting units, security agencies, medical teams, and technical personnel, who worked jointly to secure the affected facility.

While investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing and structural assessments continue at the terminal, NAAPE called for sustained investment in infrastructure modernisation, redundancy systems, and regular emergency simulations across Nigeria’s airports.

Mr Gindeh reaffirmed the association’s commitment to sector-wide collaboration.

“Incidents such as this remind us that preparedness must be continuous. We commend FAAN’s leadership for demonstrating that emergency planning is not merely theoretical but operational. The aviation community must now consolidate the lessons learned and further strengthen resilience across our national gateway,” he said.

NAAPE expressed solidarity with FAAN management, airport workers, airline operators, and passengers affected by the disruption, expressing confidence that full operational normalcy would be restored following comprehensive technical reviews and remedial measures.