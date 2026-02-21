‎Armed bandits, on Friday night, attacked Eleyewo community in Ilu-Abo, Akure North LGA of Ondo State, abducting a couple and shooting one person.

‎The incident occurred two days after a traditional ruler, the Alagamo of Agamo, Kehinde Falodun, was gruesomely murdered by bandits.

Agamo is also in the same Akure North LGA as Eleyewo.

This is the second time in one month that the Eleyewo community, which has former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olu Falae, as its traditional ruler, would be attacked by bandits.

‎Eyewitnesses say during Friday’s incident, the armed persons abducted Jamiu Olawale and his wife, said to be residents of Olaribigba Estate, in Ilu-Abo.

‎They said the assailants fired several gunshots into the air, thereby causing widespread panic as residents fled for safety.

‎The attackers subsequently whisked the couple away to an unknown destination.

‎During the attack, a neighbour, Patrick Ilumaro, who was seated in front of his residence, sustained a gunshot wound.

‎He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Akure, where he is currently receiving treatment.

‎The police, while confirming the development, said the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, had deployed tactical teams and conventional operatives to comb the surrounding bushes and adjoining areas with a view to rescuing the victims unhurt and apprehending the perpetrators

‎He assured residents that concerted efforts were ongoing to ensure the safe return of the abducted couple and bring those responsible to justice.

‎The police urged members of the public to remain calm and go about their lawful activities while also calling for credible and actionable information that could aid ongoing investigations.

‎The continued attacks on Ondo communities in recent weeks have heightened fears among residents, who have called for increased patrols and surveillance in the communities.

‎The police had earlier reported the arrest of four persons over the abduction of a woman in the Ilu-Abo community in January.

‎The woman, a school proprietress, was kidnapped by the armed men.

‎