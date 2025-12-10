The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on Wednesday, said the State government expended a total of N49.77 billion on the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport.

The foundation-laying ceremony for the airport was performed by the immediate past Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on 18 October 2019.

On 15 October 2022, the first aircraft, the Nigerian Air Force aircraft ATR 42, piloted by E.A. Balogun, a flight lieutenant, with Mr Sirika on board, landed at the airport.

However, speaking at the inauguration of the inaugural commercial flight into the Ekiti Airport by United Nigeria Airlines, Mr Oyebanji said that from May 2019 to October 2022, when the trial flight landed under the administration of Governor Kayode Fayemi, the state had expended approximately N14 billion on the project.

The governor stated that,, as indicated in Mr Fayemi’s speech, there was still much to be put in place for the airport to be fully ready for operation.

From 28th October 2022, after we took over the government, we have committed in excess of about N34 Billion to continue the outstanding works on the Airport.

Mr Oyebanji said the Founder, Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, made a direct donation of the navigational aids (CVOR/DME) and control tower equipment worth a total of $1.6 million to the airport.

“In addition, Aare Afe Babalola has also built a 100-car capacity car park, opposite the terminal building, at a cost of N356 million.

“On behalf of the good people of Ekiti State, I wish to use this opportunity to once again appreciate and thank Aare Afe Babalola for his selflessness, generosity and unflinching fatherly support to the airport project and Ekiti State in general “, he said.

He noted that the making of the airport is a collective legacy of at least three governors before him, including Segun Oni, who first conceived the idea, Ayo Fayose, who acquired and initially cleared the site and MrcFayemi, who, despite all odds, braved the wind of challenges to commence the building of this airport six years ago.

“Today’s event is therefore an applause to our collective determination.”

In his address, Mr Babalola commended Mr Oyebanji for his resilience to ensure the full operation of the airport.

He reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the growth and development of the state, emphasising that he remains fully prepared to continue offering support in every humanly possible.

Mr Babalola, represented by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Smaranda Olarinde, stated that the state is also in dire need of a railway station that would extend from Osogbo to Ado-Ekiti and further to Onitsha in the South-east.

According to him, this would provide a faster, safer, and more affordable means of transporting goods and residents in a modern economy.

The United Nigeria Airlines, which touched down at the airport, brought three former governors – Adeniyi Adebayo, Ayodele Fayose, and Mr Fayemi – as well as members of the National Assembly from Ekiti State, the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, and others to the airport.