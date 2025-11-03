Lagos State hosted the inaugural Government–Private Sector (GPS) Dialogue Series, bringing together ministers, business leaders, market leaders, and policy experts to strengthen collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Spearheaded by the Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anite, the initiative seeks to bridge the gap between government reforms and the realities facing everyday businesses nationwide.

Over the weekend, the maiden edition held at Radisson Blu, Ikeja, was themed “Finance and SME Growth Roundtable.” It centred on driving inclusive and sustainable economic progress through collaboration, innovation, and continuous policy engagement.

The event signalled the start of a structured conversation between policymakers and Nigeria’s business community, beginning with entrepreneurs and traders of South East descent residing in Lagos.

Ms Uzoka-Anite reiterated the Renewed Hope Administration’s commitment to building a government that is more accessible, proactive, and accountable to its citizens.

She emphasised that policy development must be participatory, crafted for the people and alongside them.

GPS Dialogue Series

She added that the GPS Dialogue Series would serve as a platform for entrepreneurs, innovators, and community voices to influence governance priorities directly.

According to the minister, President Bola Tinubu’s economic vision is anchored on partnership, reform, and creating an environment that enables businesses to thrive.

“We are transitioning from survival mode to influence mode. The government can design policy, business can activate productivity, and together, we can build prosperity,” she said.

Ms Uzoka-Anite emphasised that the Dialogue Series begins an ongoing culture of openness and collaboration between government and private enterprises, rather than a single consultation exercise.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda is not a slogan – it is a social contract,” she said. “When enterprise thrives, divisions fade. When opportunity is shared, hope is renewed. Together, we will make this the Decade of Nigerian Resurgence.”

FG support

Furthermore, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, lauded the initiative and assured participants of the Federal Government’s (FG) unwavering backing.

Speaking virtually, Mr Edun emphasised that meaningful reforms rely on constructive dialogue, proper timing, and broad consultation.

He also revealed plans for upcoming digital transformation projects, including the “National Single Window Initiative,” designed to streamline trade processes and reduce import and export expenses.

Moreover, the GPS Dialogue Series launch featured a series of panel discussions.

The discussions involve institutions such as the Bank of Industry (BOI), Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), CREDICORP, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), NAFDAC, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), NOTAP, and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), among others.

Each representative of these agencies highlighted various financial support instruments.

The instruments include credit facilities, low-interest loans, and export funding programmes designed to assist businesses.

Market leaders

In response, traders and entrepreneurs shared honest perspectives on challenges such as access to capital, taxation hurdles, and barriers to import and export processes.

Market leaders at the forum expressed renewed hope, describing the dialogue as a long-overdue partnership between government and the trading community.

They commended the minister for fostering closer engagement with citizens and committed to working together to ensure the initiative endures.

To maintain communication beyond the event, a WhatsApp Coordination Forum was inaugurated to strengthen collaboration among federal agencies, business associations, and traders and ensure that dialogue outcomes translate into sustained, practical action.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Cooperatives represented the Lagos State Government, alongside prominent groups such as the Computer Village Technology Merchants (ACOVITEMN) and the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN).