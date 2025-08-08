The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed to sanction its members endorsing the ruling party for re-election in 2027.

The party, in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Friday in Abuja, warned those involved to retrace their steps or face stiffer sanctions as provided in the PDP Constitution.

Mr Ologunagba said that the NWC of the PDP had reviewed the anti-party activities of certain members of the party particularly those endorsing President Bola Tinubu for re-election in 2027.

He said that of serious concern was the persistent public media outbursts against PDP by some prominent members.

Mr Ologunagba noted that such members’ actions and utterances, including their public declaration to work for the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 Presidential election, violated the provisions of the PDP Constitution.

He added that the behaviour also constituted a serious threat to the stability and sustenance of the party.

“Specifically, Section 10 (6) of the PDP Constitution provides that “NO MEMBER of the Party SHALL align with other Parties or groups to undermine the Party or any of its elected government.

“Such anti-party activities have continued to impact negatively on the PDP leading to division, disaffection and heavy haemorrhaging of members with the capacity to diminish our party’s electoral fortune if not immediately checked.

“In the light of the foregoing and the instance of protecting and preserving the existence of our party and its electoral fortune, the NWC, pursuant to the provisions of Section 59 (1) of the PDP Constitution hereby issues a strong reprimand against such anti-party activities and cautions those involved to retrace their steps or face stiffer sanctions as provided in the PDP Constitution,’’ he said.

Mr Ologunagba urged all PDP members to remain loyal, focused and continue to work assiduously towards the successful conduct of the PDP National Convention scheduled to hold on Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 in Ibadan.

In the last few months, some PDP members and state chapters of the the party have pledging support for the re-election of President Tinubu in 2027.

Among them are the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, and Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and the entire state chapter of the party.

A former Osun governor and former National Secretary of the PDP, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has also spoken in support of President Tinubu’s re-election.

In Ogun State, the PDP governorship candidate in the 2023 election, Ladi Adebitu, and the state chapter of the party have also pledged to back the president’s re-election bid.