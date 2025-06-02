The police in Ondo State are on the trail of a woman and suspected thugs for masterminding the beating of the Vice Principal (Academics) of the Complete Child Development College, Aule, Akure, Alexander Rotifa.

Mr Rotifa was allegedly beaten up for preventing the woman’s ward from cheating during a WAEC examination.

The preliminary investigation conducted by the Director of Schools, Ondo State Ministry of Education, indicated that the incident started on Monday, 26 May, when an Android phone was found with one SS 3 student at the examination hall, an act contrary to the school’s rules and regulations.

Mr Rotifa reportedly seized the phone from the student. However, on Thursday, the student’s mother came to the school to fight with the school management. The school’s proprietor was said to have ordered that the phone be returned to her, which was done.

The investigation report further stated that the student’s brother, an old student, later came to the school to harass the vice principal and threatened to deal with him.

“After school hours, the boys were seen loitering in the street, and the proprietor was informed, and he told Mr Rotifa to go to the police station to complain.

“He went, and two policemen took him in their van to look for the boys, probably for arrest. They couldn’t get them. As they were going back to the station, the boys waylaid the police van, stopped it, brought out Mr Rotifa and beat him up. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“According to the school principal, he has been discharged from the hospital but did not go back to his house for fear of the boys coming back for him. Further investigations and efforts to get the culprit are in progress.

“Arrangements for the safety of the staff and students of the school for the period of the remaining papers in WASSCE are ongoing,” the report said.

While confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the state police command, Ayanlade Olayinka, said the police commissioner, Wilfred Afolabi, has ordered immediate deployment of tactical teams and directed all those involved be arrested.

He said the commissioner also directed that the operation be taken over by the deputy commissioner of police in charge of operations to forestall further breakdown of law and order and ensure proper coordination.

“The Commissioner of Police, therefore, urges all law-abiding residents of Ondo State to go about their lawful businesses without fear as the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, are on top of the situation,” he added.

