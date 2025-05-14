The Lagos State Government on Wednesday said that no fewer than 8,000 public servants were granted study leaves in order to improve their productivity and efficiency.

The Commissioner for Establishment and Training, Afolabi Ayantayo, stated this at the Ministerial Press Briefing on the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second year in his second term.

At the event held at the Bagauda Kalto Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, he said 70 per cent of those on foreign training are back, while the rest opted to stay abroad.

“For those that are still receiving their salaries, we didn’t pay for their courses, but those who no longer receive salaries, we paid for their courses and it has added to productivity.

“These public servants came from 56 ministries, departments and agencies. They were granted approval to go on study leave in the last three years to enhance their professional skills and competences,” he said.

The commissioner said that a total of 23,420 members of staff were trained between May 2022 and December 2024, while over 158 training programmes, including in-plant and in-service training, were organised.

“These cuts across multiple cadres, skill levels and thematic areas relevant to public sector efficiency, leadership development and regulatory compliance.

“It covers areas such as digital transformation, emotional intelligence, policy analysis and project management.

”The ministry processed 742 sign-off training requests for various ministries, departments and agencies,” Mr Ayantayo said.

He said these trainings were part of the state government’s effort aimed at boosting capacity, adding that Lagos State has some of the best-performing staff members in the federation.

“The quality of service delivery in sectors such as transportation demonstrates the competence of personnel, many of whom possess not only relevant qualifications but also considerable experience and knowledge gained through continuous development.”

The commissioner said that in 2024, only 15 candidates failed the state’s promotion exercise.

“A total of 5,342 officers participated in the 2024 civil service examination in Lagos State, with only 15 candidates failing. The outcome is highly encouraging and reflects the quality of the state’s workforce,” he said.

Mr Ayantayo revealed that the state has a considerable number of staff on its payroll, totalling about 101,108.

He said that agency staff, especially ad-hoc staff, engaged through contractual agreements, are not paid allowances and salaries by the state government.

“Instead, these are guided by the terms of their contracts with local councillors or specific agencies.

”Some of these staff members work part-time or on short-term assignments, and their remuneration reflects the nature of their engagement.

“The issue of staffing within Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union was also addressed.

”Challenges persist with some members from government-owned broadcasting stations such as Left TV, Traffic Radio, and Radio Lagos seeking inclusion in the Oracle payroll system.”

He explained that many of these staff members were not employed by the state government, but by the broadcasting stations, adding that negotiations are on to resolve these matters.

(NAN)

